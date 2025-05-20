Wireless Mesh Network Market Expands with Growing Demand for Smart City Solutions

The global wireless mesh network market was valued at USD 8.29 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6% from 2023 through 2030. This growth is driven by the adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT) technologies worldwide. The rising use of mobile devices and handsets, along with the integration of suitable technologies in mobile phones, further fuels demand in this market. Wireless Mesh Networks (WMNs) enable network management through user-friendly applications, eliminating the need for intermediaries. Additionally, the expansion of smart cities and smart devices—aimed at enhancing communication between government bodies and municipalities—is contributing to the market’s growth.

Radio Frequency Insights

The market is segmented based on radio frequencies into sub 1 GHz, 2.4 GHz, 4.9 GHz, and 5 GHz bands. Among these, the 2.4 GHz frequency band led the market in 2022, accounting for the largest share with over 40.10% of total revenue. This segment’s dominance is attributed to its widespread use in medical, industrial, and scientific instruments operating within these bands. Furthermore, the 2.4 GHz frequency supports both long- and short-range antennas, which helps keep systems compact.

Application Model Insights

In terms of application, the disaster management and rescue operations segment led the industry in 2022, capturing more than 26.20% of overall revenue. Wireless networks are a vital component of disaster communication systems, encompassing critical aspects such as network structure, technology, and coverage. With an increase in climate-related disasters due to rising global temperatures, there is a growing need to enhance rescue operations through mesh networks. These networks also play an important role in military communications by improving team connectivity. Wireless Local Area Networks (WLANs) primarily serve to provide mobile users with access to fixed network infrastructures.

End-use Insights

The smart cities and warehouse segment dominated the global market in 2022, holding more than 22.00% of the total revenue share. Mesh networks are essential in smart city applications, where advanced technology and automation are integral to infrastructure development. They are used for security, safety, and smart metering within smart cities, as well as managing traffic congestion. The oil and gas sector is projected to exhibit the fastest growth rate over the forecast period.

Regional Insights

North America led the market in 2022, accounting for more than 37.65% of global revenue. The United States and Canada are experiencing strong adoption of WMN technology. These countries’ robust economic foundations and significant financial resources enable substantial investments in research and development. The region’s growth is further supported by the rise of technologies such as IoT, network analytics, cloud networking, and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) applications. Meanwhile, the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Key Players

Notable companies operating in the global wireless mesh network market include:

Aruba Networks, Inc.

BelAir Network Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Firetide, Inc.

Rajant Corp.

Ruckus Wireless, Inc.

Strix Wireless Systems Private Ltd.

Synapse Wireless, Inc.

Tropos Networks, Inc.

ZIH Corp.

