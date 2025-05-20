E-Prescribing Market Grows with Increasing Adoption of Digital Health Solutions

The global e-prescribing market was valued at USD 2.89 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26.8% over the forecast period. Market expansion is being driven by the increasing use of electronic prescribing for controlled substances (EPCS) and the implementation of supportive government policies. A key legislative development is the SUPPORT for Patients and Communities Act (H.R. 6), enacted by Congress in October 2018, which mandated electronic prescribing for all controlled substances under Medicare Part D by January 1, 2021. Additionally, growing awareness around patient safety continues to fuel demand for these systems.

The COVID-19 pandemic significantly accelerated the adoption of e-prescribing solutions as healthcare providers sought methods to minimize physical contact and prevent the spread of infection. These solutions improved accessibility to prescription medications and offered convenience to patients. During this period, industry players experienced notable growth. For example, in 2020, Surescripts reported that the number of e-prescribers surpassed one million.

Product Insights

In 2022, the solutions segment held the largest share of global market revenue. This dominance is attributed to the widespread adoption and relatively high costs associated with software solutions. The segment is divided into integrated and standalone systems. Integrated software combines multiple functional components to operate within a unified framework, while standalone software targets specific tasks such as medication prescribing.

Delivery Mode Insights

By delivery mode, the market is segmented into web/cloud-based and on-premise systems. The web/cloud-based category held the largest share in 2022, largely due to its lower cost compared to on-premise solutions. Cloud platforms appeal particularly to small clinics, independent practitioners, and community hospitals, which may face budget constraints for on-premise installations. Key providers in this space include Cerner, Athenahealth, Allscripts, and eClinicalWorks.

End-use Insights

Based on end-use, the market is categorized into hospitals, office-based physicians, and pharmacies. Hospitals represented the largest segment in 2022, accounting for over 35% of the market. Their higher adoption rate, combined with lower installation costs compared to other settings, supports this trend.

Usage Methods Insights

Regarding usage methods, the market is divided into handheld and computer-based devices. In 2022, handheld devices—including smartphones, PDAs, and tablets—held the largest market share. These devices enable prescribers to access vital clinical decision support tools, such as formulary options and patient medication histories, enhancing treatment decisions.

Meanwhile, the computer-based segment is expected to see a robust growth rate of approximately 26% in the coming years. These systems enable secure, electronic transmission of prescriptions to pharmacies via specialized software and transmission networks, streamlining the medication fulfillment process.

Substances Insights

In terms of substances, the market is segmented into controlled and non-controlled substances. The controlled substances segment led the market in 2022. EPCS solutions are particularly effective in addressing concerns related to prescription drug misuse and addiction.

Specialties Insights

By medical specialty, the market includes oncology, sports medicine, neurology, cardiology, and others. Sports medicine accounted for the largest share, exceeding 20% in 2022. This specialty focuses on the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of exercise-related injuries and involves a multidisciplinary team comprising physicians, pharmacists, trainers, therapists, and nurses.

Regional Insights

Geographically, North America dominated the market in 2022, contributing approximately 44% of global revenue. This leadership is largely driven by numerous government-led initiatives and incentive programs. Europe followed as the second-largest market, supported by stringent regulatory frameworks aimed at minimizing medical errors and ongoing EU-led digital healthcare initiatives.

Key Market Players

Prominent companies operating in the global e-prescribing market include:

Cerner Corporation (Oracle)

Allscripts Healthcare, LLC

Epic Systems Corporation

DrFirst

Athenahealth

NXGN Management, LLC

McKesson Corporation

Surescripts

Change Healthcare

Practice Fusion, Inc.

Networking Technology, Inc. (RXNT)

