Herbal Beauty Products Market Grows with Demand for Natural and Organic Skincare

The global herbal beauty products market was valued at USD 85.55 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 13.3% from 2025 to 2030. This growth is primarily driven by increasing consumer awareness regarding the adverse effects of synthetic chemicals used in conventional beauty products, prompting a shift toward natural and organic alternatives. Herbal beauty products, made from plant- and herb-based ingredients, are viewed as safer and gentler for the skin. The rising popularity of clean beauty—highlighting transparent labeling and the exclusion of harmful components—is further supporting market expansion.

Social media and beauty influencers significantly impact this trend, as they often endorse natural and herbal skincare routines, boosting consumer interest and product sales. In parallel, rising disposable incomes and growing health consciousness are contributing to the increased demand for premium, eco-friendly beauty solutions. The growing appeal of wellness-focused lifestyles also plays a role, as consumers seek products that support broader health objectives. Innovations in product formulation, featuring advanced herbal extracts and sustainable methods, continue to attract environmentally aware consumers.

Product Insights

In 2024, skincare products held the largest share of market revenue at 36.2%. This dominance is attributed to rising awareness of the benefits associated with natural and organic ingredients in skincare. Consumers increasingly demand gentle, safe, and effective solutions for common skin concerns, and herbal skincare products, with their minimal chemical content and plant-based components, meet these expectations. The prevalence of skin issues such as acne, aging, and sensitivity further fuels this demand. Additionally, the influence of social media and online beauty communities that highlight natural skincare routines continues to drive growth in this segment.

End-use Insights

Women were the leading end-users of herbal beauty products in 2024, accounting for the largest revenue share. As awareness of the risks associated with synthetic ingredients grows, women are turning toward clean beauty products that emphasize natural formulations, sustainability, and transparency. Social media and influencer marketing further amplify interest and adoption. The availability of a diverse product range tailored specifically to women’s skincare, haircare, and personal care needs supports this trend. Moreover, increasing disposable incomes and a strong focus on self-care and wellness contribute to the growing demand for high-quality, natural beauty products among female consumers.

Distribution Channel Insights

Hypermarkets led the market in 2024, generating the highest revenue among distribution channels. Their popularity stems from offering a wide variety of products in a single, convenient location. Consumers benefit from being able to inspect products firsthand and consult with in-store experts, which helps build trust. Promotional activities, discounts, and loyalty programs further enhance their appeal. Additionally, hypermarkets are strategically located in urban and suburban areas, ensuring accessibility to a broad customer base.

Regional Insights

In 2024, North America dominated the global herbal beauty products market with a 34.3% share of total revenue. The region’s consumers, especially in the U.S. and Canada, are increasingly drawn to beauty products featuring natural and organic ingredients. Clean beauty trends emphasizing sustainability and ingredient transparency are especially influential. Social media and influencers continue to play a pivotal role in boosting product awareness and sales. North America’s well-established retail ecosystem—both online and offline—facilitates widespread access to herbal beauty products. The strong presence of key beauty brands and continuous innovation in herbal formulations solidify the region’s leadership in this market.

Key Companies in the Herbal Beauty Products Market

The leading players shaping the global herbal beauty products industry include:

Weleda

Bio Veda Action Research Co.

ARBONNE INTERNATIONAL, LLC

Vasa Global Cosmetics

Klienz Herbal

Himalaya Wellness Company

Shahnaz

Lotus Herbals

MAV Beauty Brand

Hemas Holdings PLC

