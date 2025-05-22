Coronary Artery Bypass Graft Market: Understanding Its Impact on Healthcare Systems

Coronary Artery Bypass Graft Industry Overview

The global Coronary Artery Bypass Graft Market was valued at USD 12.98 billion in 2023. Projections indicate a robust expansion, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4% expected from 2024 to 2030. This growth is primarily fueled by the escalating global prevalence of coronary heart disease. The World Health Organization (WHO) highlights cardiovascular disease as a leading cause of mortality worldwide, claiming an estimated 17.9 million lives annually. Furthermore, the rising incidence of other chronic conditions, such as diabetes and hypertension, significantly contributes to the expansion of the coronary artery bypass graft (CABG) market. Elevated blood sugar levels, for instance, are known to damage the heart’s blood vessels, substantially increasing the risk of cardiovascular diseases.

The COVID-19 pandemic initially had a considerable disruptive impact on the market, leading to the postponement of routine procedures and the allocation of essential surgical beds to COVID-19 patients. However, it also presented an unexpected positive influence. Numerous clinical studies revealed that individuals infected with COVID-19 faced a heightened risk of developing myocardial injury. Consequently, these evolving factors significantly altered bypass surgery-related procedures.

Detailed Segmentation:

Method Insights

The off-pump segment accounted for the largest revenue share of over 53.6% in 2023. This growth can be attributed to benefits associated with the method, such as shorter hospital stays, smaller incisions, and faster recovery. In addition, it also reduces the risk of various postsurgical conditions such as infection, arrhythmia, infection, and inflammation. Moreover, it offers better options to patients with cirrhosis, chronic lung conditions, and kidney problems. Thus, the factors mentioned above contribute to the market’s growth.

Surgical Procedure Insights

The single CABG surgery segment dominated the market in 2023 with a revenue share of 32.9%. As one of the most frequent major procedures is coronary artery bypass grafting (CABG), and the treatment highly depends on one or more cardiac arteries that are blocked. The three coronary arteries of the heart are not all equal. The left anterior descending artery (LAD) is the most significant artery. A constriction or blockage in the LAD is more severe than blockage in the other arteries. The left anterior descending artery can get blocked, which can result in a catastrophic heart attack. In most cases, bypass surgery is the best option for a blocked LAD. The high adoption of bypass surgery for treating LAD, contribute to the single CABG segment market growth.

End-use Insights

The hospital segment dominated the market in 2023 with a revenue share of 52.6%.This can be attributed to technological advancements that aid in treating complex medical conditions at hospitals. The hospitals have a wide range of access to diagnostic equipment that aids in treating chronic conditions. Thus, the mentioned factor is contributing to growth for the segment. In addition, the presence of major hospitals such as Cleveland Clinic contributes to the higher share of the segment. Cleveland Clinic consistently ranks among the best hospital systems in the world and the U.S., and it is especially well-regarded regarding technical management systems.

Regional Insights

North America dominated the overall coronary artery bypass graft market with a share of over 47.5% in 2023. This growth can be attributed to the high prevalence of cardiovascular diseases across the region and technological advancements that offer patients off-pump and on-pump bypass procedures. In addition, many private institutions and CMS (Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Methods) offer reimbursement coverage for medical devices and surgeries. All these factors are driving the market growth in the region.

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

Leading players such as Medtronic, Terumo Corporation, and Novadaq Technologies Inc. are consistently driving innovation by introducing cutting-edge technologies and methodologies to enhance patient outcomes and procedural efficacy. Additionally, their strategic endeavors extend to forging impactful partnerships and undertaking acquisitions, allowing them to bolster their market presence and stay at the forefront of developments in the competitive market.

Emerging market players such as Edwards Lifesciences and Genesee Biomedical Inc are actively engaging in expanding their footprint through strategic initiatives. This includes the development of innovative technologies, forming alliances, and seeking partnerships to position themselves competitively against established players in the market.

Key Coronary Artery Bypass Graft Companies:

The following are the leading companies in the coronary artery bypass graft market. These companies collectively hold the largest market share and dictate industry trends. Financials, strategy maps & products of these CABG companies are analyzed to map the supply network.

Medtronic, plc

Terumo Corporation

Guidant Group

MAQUET Holding B.V. & Co.KG

Novadaq Technologies Inc.

KARL STORZ GmbH & Co. KG

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation

Genesee Biomedical Inc.

Sorin Group

Recent Developments