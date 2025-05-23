Snow Sports Apparel Market Grows with Rising Participation in Winter Recreational Sports

The global snow sports apparel market size was valued at USD 2.65 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2024 to 2030. This growth can be attributed to the increasing popularity of winter sports such as skiing and snowboarding, which is leading to higher demand for specialized apparel. Also, advancements in fabric technology are resulting in more comfortable and durable snow sports clothing, attracting more consumers. The growing trend of outdoor recreational activities and fitness consciousness among people is also contributing to the market growth. Moreover, the expansion of e-commerce platforms is making it easier for consumers to access a wide range of snow sports apparel, further fueling the market growth.

Product Insights

Top apparel products accounted for 59.0% of revenue in 2023. The growing popularity of winter sports, fueled by government initiatives in various countries, has spurred competition and participation. This has led to a heightened focus on safety, driving demand for protective gear, particularly shell tops. Many brands cater to this demand by offering fashion-forward shells crafted from the latest performance fabrics. Furthermore, advancements in material technology have allowed us to expand our offerings to include winter sports-adjacent products, such as water-resistant apparel suitable for synthetic ice rinks.

Application Insights

The men segment held the 62.8% market revenue share in 2023. This dominance likely stems from men’s historically larger participation rate in snow sports. There’s a well-established culture of men’s skiing and snowboarding, reflected in sponsorships, media portrayals, and participation in professional leagues.

Women’s applications are expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2024 to 2030. This surge can be attributed to the growing movement encouraging female participation in snow sports. Also, rising disposable incomes among women allow them to invest in proper winter sports apparel. Brands are recognizing this shift and creating stylish, high-performance women’s snow apparel, further fueling the segment’s growth.

Distribution Channel Insights

The offline segment dominated the market in terms of revenue share in 2023. Snow sports apparel is a very particular category, with specific technical requirements for warmth, waterproofing, and breathability. Customers often prefer the ability to try on clothes, feel the fabrics, and get expert advice from salespeople in person before making a purchase. Additionally, particular winter sports enthusiasts may enjoy the atmosphere and experience of visiting a specialty store, surrounded by like-minded individuals and the buzz of the upcoming season.

Regional Insights

The North American snow sports apparel market dominated and accounted for the largest revenue share of over 38.15% in 2023. This dominance can be attributed to a well-established winter sports culture with popular destinations like Aspen and Whistler, a robust tourism sector encompassing various snow attractions, and favorable economic conditions characterized by high disposable income. These elements collectively drive significant growth within the market.

Key Snow Sports Apparel Companies:

The following are the leading companies in the snow sports apparel market. These companies collectively hold the largest market share and dictate industry trends.

VF Corporation

Columbia Sportswear Company

KERING

Amer Sports

Adidas Group

DESCENTE LTD

Decathlon

Lafuma

Goldwin Inc.

Rossignol Group

