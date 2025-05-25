Onyx Executive Launches Bespoke Executive Career Coaching Services in London

London, UK – 25 May 2025 – Onyx Executive, a London-based career advisory firm, has officially launched a bespoke Executive Career Coaching service tailored for senior professionals across the UK. With over three decades of global executive search and coaching experience, Onyx Executive helps leaders take control of their career direction through strategic, personalised guidance.

As a fully accredited member of the Professional Association of Resume Writers and Career Coaches, Onyx Executive combines deep industry insight with an ethical, client-focused approach. Their coaching is designed for directors, senior managers, and C-suite leaders seeking career clarity, transition support, and leadership development.

Empowering Professionals to Navigate Modern Career Challenges

Today’s fast-moving job market demands more than just qualifications and experience. Senior professionals often face unique challenges such as plateaued growth, changing organisational dynamics, and evolving leadership expectations. Onyx Executive addresses these complexities through strategic coaching that builds clarity, confidence, and action.

For those feeling stuck in their current role or uncertain about the next step, Onyx Executive helps uncover the root causes of stagnation and repositions clients for advancement. Leaders struggling with visibility or self-doubt are supported in building stronger influence, communication, and presence.

Whether facing redundancy, preparing for a leadership shift, or transitioning across industries, clients are guided through a structured process that brings direction to their career decisions.

Tailored Coaching for Executives and Senior Leaders

Onyx Executive’s one-on-one coaching sessions are customised to reflect each individual’s goals, experiences, and leadership journey. Clients receive actionable support in:

• Career planning and leadership readiness

• Mindset and confidence development

• Navigating restructures or transitions

• Preparing for high-level interviews and board appointments

With a focus on measurable outcomes, the coaching process helps clients regain professional clarity and move forward with purpose.

Expert CV Writing and LinkedIn Branding

In addition to coaching, Onyx Executive provides professional CV and LinkedIn profile writing services exclusively for executives. These services help clients craft a compelling narrative that positions them as standout leaders in a competitive market.

Each CV is written to reflect strategic achievements, leadership impact, and sector relevance—aligned with current UK and international recruitment standards. LinkedIn profiles are optimised for thought leadership and visibility, ensuring a strong digital presence that supports long-term career goals.

Supporting services include the creation of executive bios and tailored cover letters, all designed to present a cohesive and confident career brand.

Why Onyx Executive?

Exclusively focused on executive professionals, Onyx Executive delivers transparent, results-driven support rooted in trust and long-term partnership. The team brings decades of insight from both coaching and executive search, offering practical, realistic strategies that empower leaders to navigate key career moments.

With deep roots in the UK and a global perspective, Onyx Executive is a trusted choice for professionals ready to lead their own transformation.

Get in Touch

If you’re ready to reimagine your career path with strategic coaching and executive branding, contact Onyx Executive today.

Location: London

Phone: 078 1088 3909

Https://www.onyxexecutive.com/