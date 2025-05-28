Lucintel Forecasts the Global Data Center Ethernet Switch Market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 7.4% from 2025 to 2031

CITY, Country, 2025-05-28 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global data center ethernet switch market looks promising with opportunities in the internet, government, telecommunication, and finance markets. The global data center ethernet switch market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 7.4% from 2025 to 2031. The major drivers for this market are increasing data traffic from enterprises, the rising need for data center scalability, and the growing focus on network performance.



A more than 150-page report to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in data center ethernet switch market to 2031 by type (25 GbE, 100 GbE, 200/400 GbE, and others), application (internet, government, telecommunications, finance, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Lucintel forecasts that, within the type category, 100 GbE is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Within the application category, telecommunication is expected to witness the highest growth.

In terms of region, APAC is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Cisco, Arista Networks, Huawei, Accton Technology, Celestica, New H3C Technologies, Hewlett Packard, Juniper Networks, Ruijie Networks, ZTE are the major suppliers in the data center ethernet switch market.

