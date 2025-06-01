Mango Mania Featuring Alphonso Delights Comes To 99 Pancakes

Mumbai, India, 2025-06-01 — /EPR Network/ — Summer just got a whole lot sweeter! 99 Pancakes is thrilled to launch its Mango Mania Menu, valid till June 30, 2025, at all outlets across India. The newly introduced Mango Menu is a tribute to the luscious, succulent, and tangy flavours of the Alphonso mangoes in an exciting assortment of sweets and drinks all imbued with the spirit of Indian summers. Remaining committed to its tradition of innovation and uniqueness, 99 Pancakes has created this menu to tantalize the taste buds of the guests. Designed to celebrate India’s favourite summer fruit, the Mango Menu features Mango Cheesecake Pancake (6 pcs) – ₹190, Mango Cheesecake Pancake (12 pcs) – ₹260, Mango Cheesecake Waffle – ₹200, Tropical Alphonso Shake – ₹280, and Exotic Alphonso Cake – ₹600. From the light, fluffy pancakes stuffed with rich mango cheesecake to the rich, creamy Alphonso shake, each mouthful and drink is a revitalizing, tropical getaway.

For those who like to sip on their desserts, the Tropical Alphonso Shake provides a rich and creamy drink experience, marrying the sweetness of Alphonso mangoes with a silky, smooth texture. The Exotic Alphonso Cake, on the other hand, is a showstopper – a decadent celebration cake with moist sponge layers ideal for special occasions or just indulging in the spirit of the season.

When: Till June 30, 2025

Where: All 99 Pancake outlets across India

About 99 Pancakes:

99 Pancakes is India’s premier quick-service restaurant (QSR) chain, specializing in an extensive range of delectable pancakes, desserts, and beverages. Known for its innovative flavors and commitment to quality, 99 Pancakes has become a beloved destination for dessert lovers across the country. The brand continues to expand its menu offerings, bringing unique and delightful experiences to its customers every day.

For more details:

Contact us at marketing@99pancakes.in / 8655886125

Vaishnavi Shukla