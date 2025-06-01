CloudLIMS and SampleServe Join Forces to Digitally Integrate Field Sampling with Sample Processing in Environmental Testing Labs

Wilmington, DE, 2025-06-01 — /EPR Network/ — CloudLIMS, a leading SOC 2 compliant and ISO 9001:2015 certified laboratory informatics provider, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with SampleServe, a digital solution provider for environmental sampling and reporting. This collaboration marks a significant step toward integrating environmental sample collection with seamless sample processing and reporting, delivering an end-to-end digital solution that empowers both laboratories and their clients.

Through this integration, CloudLIMS users can now receive fully digital Chain of Custody (COC) forms from their clients using SampleServe in real-time—eliminating paperwork, streamlining sample intake, and reducing turnaround time. Labs gain instant visibility into sample collection events, real-time tracking of sample status, and automated data transfer capabilities directly from the field to the LIMS, eliminating transcription errors and delays while reducing manual labor.

Benefits for CloudLIMS Users

SampleServe’s robust platform transforms field data collection by initiating digital data capture at the source. Field technicians can use a mobile app to capture GPS-tagged sample information, photos, and custom field parameters via a mobile app while instantly generating digital COCs and QR-coded sample labels on-site. Now, with direct integration into CloudLIMS, laboratories benefit from:

Real-Time Sample Status Updates: Labs can view sample collection status from scheduling to transit, enabling proactive planning.

Labs can view sample collection status from scheduling to transit, enabling proactive planning. Bottle Order Generation : Bottle orders are instantly generated when clients plan their sampling work scopes.

: Bottle orders are instantly generated when clients plan their sampling work scopes. Digitized COC Transfers: Fully legible, signed, and timestamped COCs are received instantly, with no need for scanning paper or manual input.

Fully legible, signed, and timestamped COCs are received instantly, with no need for scanning paper or manual input. Custom Sample Receiving Workflows: Configure intake checklists and document sample conditions for accurate reporting at receipt.

Configure intake checklists and document sample conditions for accurate reporting at receipt. Pre-Defined Test Libraries: Streamline setup by allowing lab clients to select tests directly from your lab’s preconfigured test catalog via an online client project management tool.

Streamline setup by allowing lab clients to select tests directly from your lab’s preconfigured test catalog via an online client project management tool. Effortless Data Import: Automatically populate LIMS fields with COC data to save time and improve data integrity.

Automatically populate LIMS fields with COC data to save time and improve data integrity. Zero Cost for Labs: All SampleServe lab features, including the Lab Portal and Receiving App, are provided free of charge to labs.

“CloudLIMS is built to optimize everything inside the lab. SampleServe is built for everything outside, where environmental data quality actually begins: in the field. Through this collaboration, we create a seamless, end-to-end solution that connects sample collection, lab processing, and final data delivery. Field data flows directly into the lab’s LIMS, cutting out manual steps, reducing errors, and speeding up turnaround times. This partnership isn’t just efficient—it’s the future of environmental data management, ” said Russell Schindler, SampleServe founder and CEO.

“Our partnership with SampleServe brings enormous value to environmental testing labs that depend on field data to effectively process samples and accurately report test results. We’re enabling a seamless, digital handoff from field techs to lab teams—improving turnaround times, reducing errors, and supporting our mission to digitally transform labs,” added Arun Apte, CEO of CloudLIMS.

About SampleServe

SampleServe is an end-to-end digital sampling platform used by environmental, drinking and waste water firms to streamline project setup, sample collection, and data reporting. Field teams prefer SampleServe for its ease of use, speed, and accuracy—allowing real-time COC generation, barcode labeling, and GPS-tagged data collection. By streamlining workflows and cutting reporting costs by up to 40%, SampleServe sets a new standard for efficient, paperless environmental sampling.

SampleServe Contact

Russell Schindler, CEO

russell@sampleserve.com

www.sampleserve.com

About CloudLIMS

CloudLIMS.com is a secure, cloud-based SaaS LIMS built for environmental labs. It offers free services like instrument integration, training, reporting templates, data backups, and upgrades. CloudLIMS helps labs manage sample data, automate workflows, and comply with regulatory standards such as NELAC, ISO/IEC 17025, and EPA guidelines. The company is SOC 2 compliant and ISO 9001:2015 certified.

CloudLIMS Contact

Mrinal Kanti Chatterjee

302-789-0447

support@cloudlims.com

www.cloudlims.com