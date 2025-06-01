Pure Resonance Audio Introduces the P115 15” Passive Loudspeaker

Waco, Texas, 2025-06-01 — /EPR Network/ — Pure Resonance Audio proudly introduces the P115, a robust 15″ 2-way passive PA speaker delivering exceptional vocal clarity and sound quality. Equipped with a 15″ woofer, 1″ compression driver, and a frequency range of 53Hz to 20kHz, the P115 provides clear, full-range audio with 350 watts of continuous power, perfect for venues like gyms, schools, and churches.

The P115 is made from lightweight, durable polypropylene and offers flexible mounting options to fit various needs. It features three M8 suspension points for permanent installations, a pole socket with adjustable tilt, and a 40° tilt angle for floor monitor placement. With ergonomic handles for easy carrying and SpeakON NL4 connections for quick setup, the P115 passive speaker is a reliable choice for public address, live music, and other sound reinforcement applications.

Key Features

Robust Construction: Lightweight, durable molded polypropylene plastic enclosure ensures long-term reliability and structural integrity.

Lightweight, durable molded polypropylene plastic enclosure ensures long-term reliability and structural integrity. Wide Coverage: 90° x 60° coverage pattern enhances sound range and clarity, and the versatile mounting angles optimize audience coverage.

90° x 60° coverage pattern enhances sound range and clarity, and the versatile mounting angles optimize audience coverage. Quality Components: Equipped with a robust 15″ woofer with a 2.5″ voice coil and a 1″ compression driver with a 1.35″ voice coil for full-range audio.

Equipped with a robust 15″ woofer with a 2.5″ voice coil and a 1″ compression driver with a 1.35″ voice coil for full-range audio. High-output Sound: Delivers 350 watts of continuous power at 8 ohms with 97 dB sensitivity and a full-range frequency response of 53Hz to 20kHz.

Delivers 350 watts of continuous power at 8 ohms with 97 dB sensitivity and a full-range frequency response of 53Hz to 20kHz. Multi-functional: Features three built-in suspension points, a pole mounting socket, and floor monitor capability for various installation options.

Features three built-in suspension points, a pole mounting socket, and floor monitor capability for various installation options. Easy Transport: Solid, durable handles are intelligently engineered for balance and comfort, making carrying, mounting, and positioning easy.

With its durable design, versatile features, and exceptional sound quality, the Pure Resonance Audio P115 redefines professional PA speakers. Built for medium to large venues, the P115 is a must-have for any advanced audio setup!

PRODUCT AVAILABILITY

The Pure Resonance Audio P115 is now available for purchase and ready to ship. For more information or to order, please visit the product page, call (866) 676-7804, or email sales@pureresonanceaudio.com.

PRODUCT URL

Pure Resonance Audio P115 15" 2-Way 350W Passive Loudspeaker

ABOUT PURE RESONANCE AUDIO

Pure Resonance Audio specializes in creating innovative, high-quality commercial audio solutions for various industries, including education, retail, and hospitality. Pure Resonance Audio focuses on exceptional performance and reliability and offers a wide range of audio equipment and sound systems to meet the needs of today’s demanding audio environments.

CONTACT

Pure Resonance Audio

PO Box 880

Hewitt, TX 76643

(866) 676-7804

sales@pureresonanceaudio.com

www.pureresonanceaudio.com