Lucintel Forecasts the Global IP Intercom Market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 8.5% from 2025 to 2031

CITY, Country, 2025-06-05 — /EPR Network/ —Dallas, Texas, USA

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global IP intercom market looks promising with opportunities in the commercial, government, industrial, and residential markets. The global IP intercom market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 8.5% from 2025 to 2031. The major drivers for this market are increasing demand for security systems, the rising adoption of smart buildings, and the growing need for remote communication.



A more than 150-page report to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in IP intercom market to 2031 by type (visible and invisible), application (commercial, government, industrial, residential, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Lucintel forecasts that, within the type category, invisible is expected to witness higher growth over the forecast period.

Within the application category, commercial is expected to witness the highest growth.

Download sample by clicking on IP intercom market

In terms of region, APAC is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Axis Communications, Barix, AIPhone, TCS, Legrand, Panasonic, Commend, Comelit Group, TOA Corporation, Fermax are the major suppliers in the IP intercom market.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com To get access of more than 1000 reports at fraction of cost visit Lucintel’s Analytics Dashboard.

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. +1-972-636-5056

Explore Our Latest Publications

Nonprofit Insurance Market

Online Travel Service Market

On-Load Voltage Regulating Transformer Market

Onychomycosis Drug Market

Outdoor Solar Rope Light Market