Lucintel Forecasts the Global Keratin Market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 6.9% from 2025 to 2031

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global keratin market looks promising with opportunities in the personal care & cosmetic, healthcare & pharmaceutical, and food & beverage markets. The global keratin market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 6.9% from 2025 to 2031. The major drivers for this market are the

A more than 150-page report to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in keratin market to 2031 by product (hydrolyzed and others), application (personal care & cosmetics, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, and food & beverage), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Lucintel forecasts that, within the product category, hydrolyzed will remain the largest segment over the forecast period.

Within the application category, food & beverage is expected to witness the highest growth.

In terms of region, North America is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Proteina, Hefei TNJ Chemical Industry, Rejuvenol, Scherdiva, Keratin Express, Keraplast, NutriScience Innovations, Guangzhou FONCIU Cosmetics Limited, Shaanxi Qinland Bio-Tech, Wellgreen Technology are the major suppliers in the keratin market.

