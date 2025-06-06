Mobile Device Management Market Driven by Surge in BYOD Policy Adoption

According to a recent report by Grand View Research, Inc., the global mobile device management (MDM) market is projected to reach USD 28.37 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 24.5% from 2025 to 2030. This growth is primarily attributed to the increasing use of mobile devices in the workplace and the growing need to manage and secure them effectively. As smartphones, tablets, and other mobile devices become more prevalent, employees are increasingly using their personal devices for work—an approach known as Bring Your Own Device (BYOD). This trend is contributing to the rising number of mobile devices requiring centralized oversight and protection.

MDM solutions offer organizations a unified platform to oversee and secure mobile devices, enabling functions such as security policy enforcement, device usage monitoring, and remote data wiping in cases of loss or theft. As companies continue to implement BYOD strategies or issue corporate devices to employees, demand for robust MDM platforms is expected to accelerate. Additionally, the shift to remote work prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic has amplified the need for MDM tools, especially as employees operate outside traditional office networks.

However, the market faces challenges due to the fragmented nature of the mobile device ecosystem, which includes a wide array of operating systems, device models, and software versions. Ensuring effective security and management across this diverse landscape is complex. MDM providers must support multiple platforms—including iOS, Android, Windows, and macOS—as well as various device types such as smartphones, tablets, laptops, and wearables. This also involves accommodating different software versions, further complicating device management.

To overcome these hurdles, MDM vendors are enhancing cross-platform compatibility and using technologies like Application Programming Interfaces (APIs) and Software Development Kits (SDKs) to improve integration across devices and operating systems.

Mobile Device Management Market Report Highlights:

In 2024, the software segment held the largest revenue share, exceeding 63.0%, while the services segment is anticipated to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period.

The smartphones segment dominated in 2024 with a revenue share of over 54.0%. Meanwhile, the laptops segment is expected to record the highest CAGR between 2025 and 2030.

Large enterprises accounted for more than 52.0% of the market share in 2024, with the SMEs segment projected to grow at a 15.2% CAGR from 2025 to 2030.

The cloud deployment segment led the market with over 58.0% revenue share in 2024, whereas the on-premise segment is forecasted to register notable growth through 2030.

In terms of operating systems, the Android segment held over 57.0% of the market in 2024, while the iOS segment is poised for the highest CAGR of 26.4% from 2025 to 2030.

The enterprise segment dominated with a share exceeding 71.0% in 2024. The personal/home use segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 23.5% during the forecast period.

By industry, IT and telecom captured the largest revenue share of over 20.0% in 2024. The retail sector is projected to post the highest CAGR through 2030.

Key Companies in the Mobile Device Management (MDM) Market Include:

Broadcom, Inc.

Cisco Systems

Citrix Systems

IBM Corporation

Ivanti

Jamf

Kaspersky Labs

Micro Focus

Microsoft Corporation

SAP SE

SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC

SOTI Inc.

VMware, Inc.

Zoho Corp. Pvt. Ltd.

