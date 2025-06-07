Georgia Health Insurance Marketplace Celebrates 15 Years of Marketplace Enrollment Leadership in Georgia

NEW YORK, 2025-06-07 — /EPR Network/ — Georgia Health Insurance Marketplace is proud to announce its 15th anniversary as Georgia’s most trusted marketplace resource for Georgia consumers to get a quote, enroll, and re-enroll in marketplace health insurance plans through the Affordable Care Act. Over the past decade and a half, the organization has become the “de facto expert” for Georgia consumers seeking quality, affordable marketplace coverage. With deep expertise and a “consumer-first” mission, the company is at the forefront of Georgia Marketplace enrollment.

As the largest certified Marketplace Broker in Georgia, Georgia Health Insurance Marketplace performs the full range of Marketplace services—from accurate quoting and initial enrollment to seamless re-enrollment. This privately funded organization partners with all major providers offering Georgia marketplace plans, including Ambetter, Oscar Health, Kaiser Permanente, Anthem BlueCross, Cigna, United HealthCare and Alliant Health.

Their mission is to “qualify every Georgia consumer with the most accurate and comprehensive guaranteed Marketplace quote available and qualify each Georgia consumer with the maximum amount of monthly federal assistance allowed by law.” This commitment has earned them the trust of the communities they serve during every open enrollment period for Affordable Care Act health insurance plan enrollment in GA.

Due to significant changes initiated by the new administration, the upcoming 2026 OPEN ENROLLMENT PERIOD (11/1/2025-12/15/2025) will be the most challenging ever. The day these changes were announced in April 2025, Georgia Health Insurance Marketplace began preparing in advance to make Georgia residents aware of the new developments.

For more information about Georgia Health Insurance Marketplace and the services it provides, visit their website at www.georgiahealthInsurancemarketplace.com or call 404-975-3313 or 800-976-1401 or TEXT their consumer TEXT ONLY LINE at 404-951-7600.

About Georgia Health Insurance Marketplace:

Georgia Health Insurance Marketplace is a certified Marketplace Broker helping Georgia consumers to access Affordable Care Act health plans. With a comprehensive service model, the company supports quoting, enrollment, and re-enrollment across leading providers.

