Make The Plains Taproom and Grill Your Game Night Stop

AUBURN, AL, 2025-06-07 — /EPR Network/ — Looking for a new local hangout or would like to try something completely unique and off the beaten path in Auburn? Then look no further than The Plains Taproom and Grill. They aren’t just your typical bar and grill, they have changed things around and made it a unique experience that you won’t soon forget.

There is so much to love when you stop on by. Many customers come to enjoy the great food and craft beers that are always on tap. And with 7 big-screen TVs, you will be able to go out with friends while catching the game in a style that you just can’t get from home. From college football, NFL games, college basketball and more, The Plains Taproom is the best location for everyone to come together and cheer on their team.

That is just the start to what The Plains Taproom can provide. While there are many great bars and grills in the Auburn area, what really sets this local spot apart is the self-pour tap system. Guests are able to pour their very own drinks from the 40 available self-pour taps. This is an interactive experience that you can’t get anywhere else, allowing guests to try out a variety of ciders, seltzers, wines, and craft beers at their own pace. Have you ever wanted to try out a few different drinks before making a choice? The Plains Taproom is the place to get that done.

While the taps and drinks are some of the best in town, don’t forget to bring the family and sit down to an amazing meal. They have some amazing signature items like Pretzel bites with beer cheese, Smashburgers, and loaded fries so everyone will be able to find just what hits their cravings for your next night out!

When you are ready to have a truly unique experience or would like to get out of the house on the weekend and have some fun, then visiting The Plains Taproom and Grill is the first stop that should be on your list. To learn more, call them at 334.734.5025 or visit their website at https://theplainstaproom.com.