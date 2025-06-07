Free Health Checkup Camp at Shuddhi Hiims Clinic, Bilaspur on 18th & 19th May 2025

Bilaspur (Chhatisgarh), India, 2025-06-07 — /EPR Network/ — Jeena Sikho Lifecare, a leading name in holistic health and wellness, is pleased to announce a Free Health Checkup Camp at its Shuddhi Hiims Clinic, Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh.

The camp will be held on 18th and 19th May 2025, offering the local community an excellent opportunity to receive expert health consultations at no cost.

Renowned Ayurvedic physician Dr. Rahul Kumar (BAMS, DAK) will be available during the two-day camp to provide in-depth health evaluations, personalized wellness advice, and guidance on natural healing through Ayurveda.

This initiative reflects Jeena Sikho’s mission to promote preventive healthcare and raise awareness about the benefits of Ayurvedic living. The camp will include:

Free health checkups

Pulse diagnosis

Consultation on chronic and lifestyle-related disorders

Guidance on diet and lifestyle changes

Herbal remedy suggestions

Venue:

Shuddhi Hiims Clinic, Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh

Date: 18th & 19th May 2025

Time: 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM

We invite residents of Bilaspur and surrounding areas to take advantage of this free service and experience the healing touch of Ayurveda.

For more information, contact:

+91-9882791827

www.jeenasikho.com

Join us in our mission to build a healthier and happier India—naturally!