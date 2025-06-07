Free Health Checkup Camp at Shuddhi Hiims Clinic, Bilaspur on 18th & 19th May 2025

Check yourself Ayurvedically and know are you fit

Posted on 2025-06-07 by in Healthcare // 0 Comments

free health checkup camp at jeena sikho bilaspur (chattisgarh)Bilaspur (Chhatisgarh), India, 2025-06-07 — /EPR Network/ — Jeena Sikho Lifecare, a leading name in holistic health and wellness, is pleased to announce a Free Health Checkup Camp at its Shuddhi Hiims Clinic, Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh.

The camp will be held on 18th and 19th May 2025, offering the local community an excellent opportunity to receive expert health consultations at no cost.

Renowned Ayurvedic physician Dr. Rahul Kumar (BAMS, DAK) will be available during the two-day camp to provide in-depth health evaluations, personalized wellness advice, and guidance on natural healing through Ayurveda.

This initiative reflects Jeena Sikho’s mission to promote preventive healthcare and raise awareness about the benefits of Ayurvedic living. The camp will include:

Free health checkups

Pulse diagnosis

Consultation on chronic and lifestyle-related disorders

Guidance on diet and lifestyle changes

Herbal remedy suggestions

Venue:
Shuddhi Hiims Clinic, Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh
Date: 18th & 19th May 2025
Time: 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM

We invite residents of Bilaspur and surrounding areas to take advantage of this free service and experience the healing touch of Ayurveda.

For more information, contact:
+91-9882791827
www.jeenasikho.com

Join us in our mission to build a healthier and happier India—naturally!

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2025 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution