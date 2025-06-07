Saudi Post Partners with RPost to Launch Secure Registered Email Services Across the Kingdom

Saudi Post selects RPost Cloud to power new Registered Email services, offering secure, legal, and trackable electronic messaging across Saudi Arabia.

NEW YORK,2025-06-07 — /EPR Network/ — At the World Mail Awards in Geneva, Saudi Post announced a strategic partnership with RPost, selecting the RPost Cloud platform to spearhead its electronic services modernization. This collaboration introduces Saudi Post Registered Email services—co-branded with RPost—to provide legally recognized, secure email and document delivery solutions for individuals, businesses, and government organizations across the Kingdom. The new service aims to redefine communication standards in the region, with features like encryption, electronic signatures, proof of delivery, and legal compliance.

Mohammed Al Abduljabbar, Vice President of Investment & Marketing at Saudi Post, emphasized the broader regional impact, highlighting that this move aligns with evolving e-transaction laws across GCC nations. With compatibility across desktop software, mobile apps, and business platforms, and without requiring recipient-side installations, the Registered Email services make secure communication accessible and scalable. A free version will be offered to individuals, while enterprises and government bodies can opt for premium solutions, positioning Saudi Post at the forefront of secure digital transformation in the Arab world.

