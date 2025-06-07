Saudi Post Partners with RPost to Launch Secure Registered Email Services Across the Kingdom

Mohammed Al Abduljabbar, Vice President of Investment & Marketing at Saudi Post, emphasized the broader regional impact, highlighting that this move aligns with evolving e-transaction laws across GCC nations. With compatibility across desktop software, mobile apps, and business platforms, and without requiring recipient-side installations, the Registered Email services make secure communication accessible and scalable. A free version will be offered to individuals, while enterprises and government bodies can opt for premium solutions, positioning Saudi Post at the forefront of secure digital transformation in the Arab world.