The billion-dollar impact of GLP-1 drugs on consumer markets

Chicago, USA, 2025-06-07 — /EPR Network/ — PreScouter, a Chicago-based strategy consulting firm, has released a new report that uncovers hidden opportunities in the GLP-1 era, well beyond appetite control. GLP-1 drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy are curbing more than hunger. From rewired reward pathways to shifting spend patterns, the ripple effects are already being felt across pharma, food & beverage, supplements, and wellness, opening the door to white space innovation. The report serves as a strategic playbook, spotlighting which segments are at risk and where forward-looking brands can seize the next wave of growth.

“This is more than a trend; it’s a major shift in how people approach food, health, and wellness,” notes Thuy Ngo, report co-author and Project Architect at PreScouter. With more than 1 in 8 adults in North America already using a GLP-1 drug—and the market projected to reach $238 billion by 2034—GLP-1 adoption is driving measurable shifts in consumer behavior. For instance, early clinical trials report alcohol use dropping by 41%, smoking rates dropping from 40% to 24%, and household spending moving away from fast food and snacks toward smaller, higher-protein grocery items. These changes are reshaping daily habits and revealing new opportunities for brands positioned to meet evolving needs.

“GLP-1s may be one of the most disruptive drug classes in decades. These drugs are exposing weaknesses in categories built on habitual consumption,” said Dr. Gareth Armanious, report co-author and Technical Director at PreScouter. “The focus is shifting from fullness to function. Brands built solely on weight loss narratives are already losing ground, and the broader market implications are only beginning to surface.”

Key report findings include:

Disruption in addiction and vice industries : Early studies show reduced nicotine and alcohol use, signaling potential upheaval across tobacco, alcohol, and fast food categories.

Decline of habit-based consumption : Users report measurable drops in purchases of sugary drinks, alcohol, and processed snacks, driven by reduced cravings, not just reduced hunger.

Functional products on the rise : Appetite suppression is fueling demand for nutrient-dense, high-protein, low-volume foods and beverages that support bone health, cognition, and digestion.

Fitness goes from optional to essential : As GLP-1 drugs lead to muscle and bone loss, resistance training, protein supplementation, and bone health regimens are becoming core components of user care.

Mental health meets metabolic health : Anxiety, compulsive behaviors, and mood swings are emerging during and after treatment, creating white space for integrated behavioral and nutritional support.

The report provides a comprehensive SWOT analysis of the behavioral and therapeutic disruptions tied to GLP-1 drugs, outlining the strategic implications across industries. It highlights over a dozen product innovations that directly address shifting needs in food, beverage, supplements, and digital health. Additionally, the report maps opportunities for healthcare, retail, and insurance sectors responding to the GLP-1 shift.

“There’s no one-size-fits-all approach,” said Victoria Yeung, report co-author and Senior Project Architect at PreScouter. Once you look beyond weight loss, you start to see a range of physiological and behavioral shifts. That opens up entirely new spaces for innovation and consumer care, concludes Yeung.

Link to full report: Beyond Appetite: Uncovering Hidden Opportunities in the GLP-1 Era



About PreScouter, Inc.: PreScouter provides research support services to help business leaders make better R&D, product development, and corporate development decisions. PreScouter's custom-selected teams of Advanced Degree Researchers and Subject Matter Experts connect business leaders with new markets, commercializable technologies, industry-impacting startups, and other actionable data.

