Baker Law Group, PLLC Expands to Austin, Texas, Led by Attorney Dalton Laney

AUSTIN, Texas, 2025-06-07 — /EPR Network/ — Baker Law Group, PLLC is proud to announce the opening of its newest office in Austin, Texas, located at 1106 Clayton Ln Ste 565. The expansion reflects the firm’s continued growth in Texas and its commitment to serving businesses, property owners, and individuals with practical, results-driven legal solutions.

Leading the Austin office is Attorney Dalton Laney, whose practice focuses on real estate transactions, construction defect claims, HOA disputes, demand letters, and contract matters. With deep knowledge of Texas property law and a reputation for resolving complex legal issues efficiently, Laney brings trusted legal counsel to clients navigating real-world challenges.

“Austin continues to grow rapidly, and with that growth comes legal complexity in real estate, construction, and business,” said Jereme Baker, Managing Attorney of Baker Law Group, PLLC. “Dalton has the insight, professionalism, and dedication we value, and he’s the right fit to lead our expansion in Central Texas.”

Baker Law Group, PLLC serves a wide range of clients across the state, offering focused legal representation in:

The firm’s Austin location adds to its presence in Colorado and Las Vegas, offering both in-person and virtual consultations. Clients can expect the same personalized attention and legal clarity that Baker Law Group, PLLC is known for across its growing footprint.

To schedule a consultation with Attorney Dalton Laney or learn more about Baker Law Group’s Austin services, visit click here or contact the firm directly at (512) 883-4225.

About Baker Law Group, PLLC



Baker Law Group, PLLC is a multi-state law firm offering strategic legal services in real estate, business law, civil litigation, and more. Known for responsiveness, transparency, and results, the firm helps clients protect what matters most.