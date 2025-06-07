Zishta Partners with Angadi to Make Traditional Cookware Accessible to Indian Homes in America

Bengaluru, India, 2025-06-07 — /EPR Network/ — Zishta, a pioneer in reviving traditional Indian cookware, announces a strategic partnership with Angadi in the USA to bring heritage-rich kitchenware to the Indian diaspora.

This collaboration marks a significant step in making authentic, sustainable cookware-including handcrafted brass cookware, kansa serveware, and other time-honored kitchen essentials-more accessible to Indian communities across North America. United by a shared commitment to preserving Indian traditions and promoting mindful living, Zishta and Angadi aim to reconnect families with their cultural roots through everyday cooking and dining experiences.