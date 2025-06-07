Recognition Rolls In for Brisbane’s Standout Visual Production Studio

From ultramarathons to schoolyards, Brisbane videographer Tempus Media is winning hearts, minds, and industry awards for its raw, authentic, and beautifully crafted productions.

Brisbane, Australia, 2025-06-07 — /EPR Network/ — Brisbane-based production company Tempus Media is gaining national and international recognition for its compelling videography and photography content. From education and construction to tourism and charity campaigns, their bold, human-first approach has earned them awards, loyal clients, and a reputation for capturing stories that resonate.

Setting A New Standard In Visual Storytelling

Tempus Media isn’t your average content agency. With a camera in one hand and creative vision in the other, their team consistently delivers cinematic content that hits both the heart and the brief. Recent accolades across the film and commercial industries have solidified their standing as one of Australia’s most exciting creative studios.

Their short film Normal People Would Drive, co-produced with Liv Holt and funded by Outback and Tourism Queensland, has already:

● Won five awards.

● Received one honourable mention.

● Been officially selected in thirteen festivals.

● Screened in nine countries across four continents.

Shot in the remote Simpson Desert, the film captured the raw, emotional journey of a team of women who’d never raced before as they tackled an ultramarathon. It’s become a standout example of Tempus Media’s ability to blend narrative depth with visual impact.

Beyond the festival circuit, Tempus Media’s client work continues to raise the bar. From the ongoing “Heart of Gold” campaign for St. Laurence’s College to professional event filming and large-scale shoots like Wollar Solar Farm and The Wellington Collection, they’re redefining what branded content can look and feel like.

Client Collaboration At The Core

Their secret? A human-focused process that keeps clients involved and relaxed every step of the way.

“We don’t just shoot and deliver,” says Pat Wood, founder and videographer at Tempus Media. “We check footage with our clients on set in real time. That moment when they light up after seeing a shot they love—that’s what we live for.”

This human connection is key to their process. “We’re not just good with gear. We’re good with people. And that shows in every frame.” With a portfolio that’s as varied as it is impactful, Tempus Media continues to prove that great stories, well told, travel far.

About Tempus Media

Tempus Media is an award-winning Brisbane-based production company known for cinematic videography and photography. With clients across education, government, construction, and tourism, they create high-impact content that brings stories to life—visually, emotionally, and authentically.

For more information, you can contact the team at Tempus Media below:

Address: 7 Gaywood St, Wynnum West, QLD 4178

Phone: 07 2110 5481

Email: info@tempusmedia.com.au

Follow Tempus Media on social media for fresh content and behind-the-scenes moments:

Website | YouTube |Facebook |Instagram |Vimeo