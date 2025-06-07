Adeus Secures £500,000 Innovate UK Grant to Pioneer Electronic Wills in the UK London, UK – 18 May 2025

Adeus, a digital wills platform by Mankind Technologies Ltd, received a £500,000 Innovate UK Smart Grant to develop tech for electronic wills in England and Wales, supporting legal reforms and its mission to modernise end-of-life planning.

Posted on 2025-06-07

London, UK, 2025-06-07 — /EPR Network/ — adeus, a digital-first wills and legacy planning platform developed by Mankind Technologies Ltd, has been awarded a £500,000 Smart Grant from Innovate UK, the UK government’s innovation agency. The funding will accelerate the development of proprietary technology to support the introduction of electronic wills in England and Wales.

The announcement coincides with the Law Commission’s report on ‘Modernising Wills Law’, published on 16 May 2025. The report outlines landmark reforms to the Victorian era Wills Act 1837, including provisions that pave the way for electronic wills.

Founded in 2024 by entrepreneurs Nick Adams and Mark Hedley, adeus was created to bring the outdated process of will-writing into the digital age. The company offers an intuitive platform for creating and managing wills, securely storing important life documents, and guiding customers through legacy planning with confidence and clarity.

While currently focused on England and Wales for wills, the company’s broader suite of digital legacy tools is already used in over 15 countries, with further global expansion planned. Its mission is clear: to make end-of-life planning simpler, smarter, and more accessible for everyone.

“Securing the Innovate UK Smart Grant is a major milestone for adeus and a strong endorsement of our vision,” said Nick Adams, Co-Founder. “We believe the move to electronic wills is one of the most significant legal changes in a generation, and adeus is building the technology infrastructure to make it a reality.”

About adeus

adeus is a secure, user-friendly platform that simplifies the process of writing a will and organising key personal information. With a focus on security, accessibility, and innovation, adeus is building the future of legacy planning. The company is headquartered in London and backed by a global network of early-stage investors.

