Be My Own Broker Expands Access to Flat Fee MLS Texas Services

Hackensack, New Jersey, 2025-06-08 — /EPR Network/ — Be My Own Broker, a digitally driven real estate brokerage based in New Jersey, is expanding by strengthening service availability offering Flat Fee MLS Texas listings. The initiative is designed to meet growing demand among Texas homeowners for cost-effective, customizable real estate listing solutions.

Founded by Derek Eisenberg, Be My Own Broker operates across 45 states and the District of Columbia, providing unbundled real estate services tailored to the do-it-yourself. Clients benefit from flexible listing packages, ranging from simple MLS exposure to enhanced support with negotiations and contract documentation.

This approach is rooted in a broader mission to reform outdated industry practices. Eisenberg’s commitment to technological innovation stems from decades of experience in real estate, highlighting automation, transparency, and client autonomy. The company offers online tools that enable sellers to efficiently manage listings, schedule open houses, and communicate with prospective buyers.

Homeowners interested in maximizing visibility while reducing commission costs can explore a range of Flat Fee MLS Texas options. To receive tailored assistance or to initiate a listing, reach out using the contact information below.

About Be My Own Broker. : Be My Own Broker is a progressive online real estate brokerage offering flexible listing solutions for property owners seeking greater control over their transactions. The firm delivers access, efficiency, and value to today’s home sellers through innovation and a customer-first model.

Company : Be My Own Broker

Phone : (877) 996-5728

Website : https://bemyownbroker.com