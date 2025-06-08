Australian Boutique Investment Firm ACM Group Hosts Fixed Income Seminar on Bonds

SYDNEY, Australia, 2025-06-08 — /EPR Network/ — The event, held in Sydney, attracted a select group of investors and finance professionals eager to deepen their understanding of the fixed income market. Keynote speaker Daniel Harrington, a respected expert in the field, delivered valuable insights into current bond market trends, risk management strategies, and opportunities in a changing economic landscape.

The seminar is part of the firm’s ongoing commitment to client education and transparent investment practices.