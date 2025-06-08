French Film Godcasting Wins Grand Prize at Los Angeles New Media Film Festival 2025

LOS ANGELES, CA, 2025-06-08 — /EPR Network/ — Visionary Storytelling Takes Center Stage as New Media Film Festival Announces Award Winners Los Angeles CA, 6-6-2025. New Media Film Festival® proudly unveils the winners of its prestigious awards, celebrating groundbreaking achievements in film, digital media, and immersive storytelling. This year’s selections showcase extraordinary innovation and creative excellence from around the world.

“A true celebration of storytelling innovation, the 16th New Media Film Festival has set the gold standard for creative excellence, proving once again that the future of film is boundless.” – Chuck Haifley, CEO Big Vision (NASA, SF 49ers)

The New Media Film Festival® continues to lead the charge in revolutionizing storytelling and technology, curating an exceptional lineup of 80 innovative films and tech-driven narratives from 14 countries. This year’s program showcased groundbreaking works that push creative and technical boundaries, celebrating visionaries who merge artistry with cutting-edge advancements. As a global platform elevating fresh voices and pioneering content, the festival reinforces its commitment to shaping the future of media. Congratulations to this year’s winners, whose brilliance and dedication redefine what’s possible in the ever-evolving landscape of new media!

GRAND PRIZE

Godcasting

Director Florent Agostini from France- Premiere U.S.

Florent was granted a first-film fund from the Corsican regional authorities, this enabled him to direct his first futuristic film, Godcastin, produced by One Shot Film.

A revolutionary AI-driven cinematic experience integrating social media with interactive storytelling. To integrate new participants into the program it created, an artificial intelligence is developing a new cinematic concept based on an interactive short film and social media.

BEST ANIMATION

Meevil the Weevil: Breakfast of Champions



Director Kyle Arneson from USA – Premiere L.A.

A little bug with big dreams of being a stuntman. “Breakfast of Champions” mixes stop motion animation with live action footage where we follow Meevil’s thrilling ride across a 1970s breakfast table on rocket roller skates.

BEST AI

Nezhaverse – Birth of a Legend

Director Taige Shi from Asia

Dragon King sends its evil powers all over the world.

BEST AR

Penguin Court

Director True Interactive from USA – Premiere World

A digital archive and reconstruction of the Scaife Mansion, a historic building in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. This project focuses on digitizing and making accessible extensive records and materials from the city archives, including materials related to the Scaife Mansion itself.

BEST ART / Photo

The Rose Garden

Director Christopher Ruane from USA – Premiere World

An art and augmented reality interactive experience. Space and Earth.

BEST CHILDREN

Mint Condition

Director So Man Tsoi from Hong Kong – Premiere L.A.

Lok Chen, a primary school student, was sent by her father to a school that champion perfection. Anything that is less is intolerable. With a grading scheme of either a full 100 or 0, those who fail to perform to perfection will be modified for improvements. Soon, Lok Chen discovers that the system itself is flawed with dystopic intent. Will she survive the system now becomes the question.

BEST DIGITAL COMIC

HALLOWEEN GIRL Book One: Promises to Keep

Writer Emmy Winner Richard T. Wilson from USA

Angsty, teen ghost, Charlotte (aka ‘Halloween Girl’) and supernatural gal pal, Poe battle diabolic, secret society, The Hollow for the soul of Crystal Springs – and their own salvation.

BEST DOCUMENTARY

Seizure

Director Matt Durrant from Australia – Premiere L.A.

The film follows a real-time case involving one of the world’s most trafficked commodities, pangolin scales. “Seizure” is a gripping tale of courage, sacrifice and the fierce determination to preserve life in all its forms.

BEST FAITH and FAMILY

Ever So Faintly I See

Director D. Jason Knowles from USA – Premiere World

In finding a harmony of spirit through creativity in fishing and painting, an artist reminisces about an old friend and realizes that solitude is is not loneliness.

BEST FEATURE

Revival

Director Wendy Fleetwood from USA – Premiere L.A.

Despite Nick’s reluctance to commit to a long-term lease, Emma is desperate to pay her rent, so she agrees to let him move in. Emma slowly starts to fall for Nick, only to find out that he has a shocking and mysterious past.

BEST GAME

Sky of Tides

Director Judith Cheung from Canada

Explore numen9, where the oceans float in the sky. In this rich narrative adventure, Rin D’Lorah sets off to find her missing father with a runaway rebel and a robot with humor settings on max.

BEST METAVERSE

VirtualWorlds Museum

Director Julian Reyes from USA – Premiere World

Researcher In Kenzo &AI archivist SEHU teleport to virtual realms, speak to world builders, and catalog virtual world platforms for posterity.

BEST MR

Beyond the System

Director Fergus Mulligan from Ireland – Premiere L.A.

A worker in a future dystopian world begins to question his place in the production line and takes steps to break free from it.

BEST MOBILE

Cobbled Strings

Directors Milena Stoykova and Paulina Gegova from Bulgaria – Premiere USA

The poetry video explains love for the town of Plovdiv, Bulgaria, with poems and shots. Plovdiv was founded in 4000 BC and it’s one of the oldest cities in the world and the oldest continuously inhabited city in Europe. Today the slogan of the town is “Ancient and eternal”. Shot on iPhone 13 Pro Max.

BEST MUSIC VIDEO

McKenna Michels Monster

Director Nicholas Nephi Peterson from USA – Premiere L.A. Cast and Crew

A female warrior battles her inner demons, embodied in a dark witch, to save the world and free her friends from mental illness.

BEST NEW MEDIA

If War Comes To You

Director Mathias de Melo Lundegaard from Denmark – Premiere World

An interactive film launched in 10 different language and country versions, set in a fictional war scenario, created to shed light on how the laws of war can reduce suffering in wars and conflicts.

BEST NFT

CharityNFT by Newton Lee – Premiere World for a global community

Through this initiative, festival entrants can see their posters transformed into unique NFTs, enabling them to compete in audience awards while simultaneously contributing to charitable causes.

BEST PILOT

Wizdom

Director Layne Marie Williams from USA – Premiere World

In a world where daylight is scarce, humans live with bionic implants in a colony called Wizdom. Eos, a professional thief, is saved by a strange character, Carbon, who has a higher purpose for Eos and their younger sibling Vayle.

BEST PODCAST

Covering Their Tracks

Director Matthew Slutsky from USA

Premiere USA

The extraordinary story of a young man’s escape from a moving train bound for the Auschwitz concentration camp during the Holocaust, and his fight to hold the French national rail company, the SNCF, accountable for their actions as they later bid for lucrative high-speed rail contracts in the United States.

BEST SCRIPT

The Scorpion Dance

Writer Jon Haller from USA – Premiere World

When a witness coach meets with her new client, the CEO of an entertainment company, she must decide how much she’s willing to help the man who ruined her previous career.

Top 3 Scripts – Ace’s Wild III, A Boy Called Freddie & Last Stand at Butte City

BEST TRAILER

Atlas Shrugged: A Book Trailer for Ayn Rand’s Masterpiece

Director V Hill from USA

From the perspective of Dagny Taggart, female railroad executive and the main protagonist of the novel, we see a world crumbling around her as she embarks on a mission to find the man behind the destruction… and stop him.

BEST TV

The Crest

Director Aditya Patwardhans from USA

All too real nightmares of a terrifying mythical creature prompts a teen from the wealthy and powerful Mercer Island to investigate the people closest to her only to unveil layers of deep and dark secrets within and around the island.

BEST VR-360

Back To The Past

Directors Dario Melo Maciel from Brazil, Premiere World

Rui Barbosa is a historic person in Brazil that lived in the later 19th to the 20th century. Famous for being an abolitionist, jurist and politican from the late Empire and the new Republic. He is waiting for his wife to get dressed. They have a party to go soon. While he waits, help him fix a historic scanned car and find out more about his house (that would become a museum later on). This experience uses only hands as controllers to give the viewers an incredible immersive experience using Meta Quest 3. Put your seat belt and come back to the past!

WEB SERIES

Sky of Tides: Alta Ep1

Directors Jason Loftus & Masha Loftus from Canada – Premiere World

In the fractured world of numen9, the oceans float above the sky, and two powerful factions are on the brink of war.

Hosted by Susan Johnston:

Susan is a pioneering media futurist and the Founder/Director of the New Media Film Festival®, an award-winning festival at the forefront of creativity, technology, and artistic vision. Based in Los Angeles, she has been recognized for her contributions to the film industry, including being knighted in 2017 for her work in arts and humanity. Johnston is also a columnist for Rolling Stone and Authority Magazine, and she has played a key role in bridging the gap between storytelling and emerging technologies. With a career spanning over two decades, she continues to champion innovative narratives across multiple platforms, shaping the future of media and entertainment.

About the New Media Film Festival® Founded with a visionary spirit, the New Media Film Festival® stands at the forefront of storytelling and technology, pioneering a platform where innovation meets artistry. Dedicated to showcasing groundbreaking content across emerging mediums, the festival celebrates creators pushing boundaries in narrative and tech-driven storytelling. With a commitment to inclusivity and forward-thinking excellence, the festival curates and elevates work from around the globe, driving conversations that shape the future of entertainment. Recognized as a catalyst for creative evolution, the New Media Film Festival® continues to inspire, educate, and revolutionize the way stories are told.

