Breast Imaging Market 2030: Asia-Pacific’s Rapid Growth Trajectory

The global breast imaging market is projected to reach an impressive valuation of USD 9.0 billion by 2030, exhibiting a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.6%. This optimistic outlook, as highlighted in a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., is primarily fueled by the increasing global incidence of breast cancer among women, coupled with proactive awareness campaigns and technological advancements.

Rising Breast Cancer Rates Drive Demand for Imaging

A significant factor propelling the breast imaging market is the alarming rise in the number of women diagnosed with breast cancer. For instance, data from the Robert Koch Institute indicates that the annual incidence of breast cancer in Germany alone was approximately 72,000, making it the most prevalent cancer affecting women in the country. Furthermore, based on incidence rates, statistics suggest that one in eight women is expected to develop breast cancer at some point in their lifetime. These compelling figures underscore the critical need for effective diagnostic tools, thereby stimulating market growth over the forecast period.

Government and NGO Initiatives Boost Early Detection

The market is further bolstered by the escalating efforts from various governments and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) to raise awareness about the crucial importance of early breast cancer diagnosis. A notable example is the Pink Initiative by Breast Cancer India, an online program that utilizes platforms like YouTube to cover vital topics such as early detection and familial breast cancer. Similarly, in Australia, the ‘BreastScreen Australia’ program, a joint initiative between the Australian and state/territory governments, aims to reduce breast cancer-related deaths and illnesses through early detection. This program offers free mammograms every two years to women aged 40 and above. Such initiatives are instrumental in increasing public awareness and, consequently, driving the demand for breast imaging services, propelling market expansion.

Product Innovations and AI Integration Enhance Market Prospects

Major manufacturers are actively contributing to market growth through the introduction of innovative products and an increase in the number of approved solutions. For example, in March 2018, Siemens Healthineers received U.S. FDA approval for its MAMMOMAT Revelation platform, designed for enhanced mammography. This advanced platform integrates a new InSpect specimen imaging tool and cutting-edge HD Breast Biopsy technology, allowing for precise targeting of affected areas with a single click. Moreover, the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) into breast imaging technologies has significantly reduced diagnostic time while maintaining optimal image quality. These continuous product developments and technological integrations are expected to strongly propel the breast imaging market forward.

Breast Imaging Market Report Highlights

The ionizing segment dominated the technology segment in 2022 owing to the introduction of new ionizing technology-based breast imaging technologies.

Hospitals dominated the end-use segment in 2022 due to the presence of advanced and well-equipped breast imaging facilities.

In 2022, North America dominated the breast imaging market with a market share of 37.87% 2022. This can be accredited to the rising number of breast cancer cases in this region.

Asia Pacific is projected to impel at the fastest growth rate of CAGR 9.5% during the forecast duration. Increased prevalence of breast cancer, high R&D investments in breast cancer therapies, and developments in breast imaging modalities are the primary drivers driving the growth of the market.

Breast Imaging Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global breast imaging market based on technology, end-use, and region:

Breast Imaging Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018 – 2030)

Ionizing

Non-ionizing

Breast Imaging End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018 – 2030)

Hospitals

Breast Care Centers

Diagnostic Imaging Centers

Breast Imaging Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018 – 2030)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe UK Germany France Italy Spain Denmark Sweden Norway

Asia Pacific Japan India China Australia Thailand South Korea

Latin America Mexico Brazil Argentina

MEA South Africa Saudi Arabia Kuwait UAE



