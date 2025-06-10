The Growing Influence of Asia Pacific in the Quantum Sensor Market

Quantum Sensor Market Growth & Trends

The global Quantum Sensors Market is on a significant growth trajectory, with projections indicating it will reach USD 1.42 billion by 2030. This expansion represents a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.8% from 2023 to 2030, as reported by Grand View Research, Inc.

Key Market Drivers

The primary driver behind the increasing demand for quantum sensors is the need for high-precision measurement equipment across diverse sectors, notably healthcare and automotive & transportation. Furthermore, substantial government investments worldwide are accelerating the development of quantum sensors, particularly for military & defense applications.

Quantum Sensors in Space Applications

Quantum technology, including sensing, is poised for considerable adoption in space applications. Quantum sensors are ideal for satellite use due to their ability to provide high accuracy measurements, durability, and efficiency in a compact, low-weight package. Their fundamental atomic features and quantum interference measurements offer precise capabilities for space navigation, position, and timing.

In August 2022, a German consortium comprising Bosch, Q.ANT, TRUMPF, and the German Aerospace Center (DLR) unveiled plans to utilize quantum technology to enhance satellite measurement stability. Their objective is to develop space-qualified attitude sensors, which could improve internet access, especially in remote areas.

Asia Pacific’s Rapid Growth

The Asia Pacific region is projected to exhibit the second-fastest growth, with a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period. This growth is primarily fueled by the increasing adoption of advanced imaging devices and quantum sensors across sectors like defense, healthcare, automotive, and transportation. Additionally, government initiatives supporting research and development in the field, alongside efforts to promote quantum technology adoption, contribute significantly to the region’s lucrative growth prospects. A notable example is the Indian Government’s launch of the National Quantum Mission, valued at USD 735.7 million, specifically for quantum technology research applicable across various end-use sectors, including health, finance, communication, and energy.

Curious about the Quantum Sensor Market? Download your FREE sample copy now and get a sneak peek into the latest insights and trends.

Quantum Sensor Market Report Highlights

The atomic clock segment held the largest share of 37% in 2023 and is projected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. The atomic clocks use atomic resonance frequency standards and are very precise timekeepers

NASA’s Deep Space Atomic Clock is one of the much-known examples of the same. The growing applications for atomic sensors in navigation, power grid, telecommunication, and financial trading, among others, is a prime factor boosting the sales of atomic clock devices

The healthcare application segment held the largest share and is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. Quantum sensors are being used in biomedical devices to empower a radical rise in their sensitivity

A new generation of medical imaging devices that are capable of detecting human physiology will lead to faster and more precise diagnoses. Such devices can benefit from quantum sensors and provide considerable growth opportunities in the field of medical devices

Major launches and innovations are augmenting the automation tool segment. For instance, in December 2022, AOSense, a small company, created the first generation of quantum technology and novel products in quantum gravimetry. The company worked with NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center, to develop quantum sensors for precise navigation

Quantum Sensor Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global quantum sensors market on the basis of product type, application, and region:

Quantum Sensor Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 – 2030)

Atomic Clocks

Gravitational Sensors

PAR Quantum Sensors

Quantum Magnetic Sensors

Others

Quantum Sensor Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 – 2030)

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive

Oil & Gas

Healthcare

Other

Download your FREE sample PDF copy of the Quantum Sensor Market today and explore key data and trends.