Certificate Authority Market: Exploring Solutions for Omni-Channel Retail

Certificate Authority Market Growth & Trends

The global Certificate Authority Market is poised for substantial expansion, with projections indicating it will reach USD 401.4 million by 2030. This growth is driven by a strong Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 13.1% from 2024 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The evolving technological landscape, including the widespread adoption of cloud computing, mobile computing, and blockchain, presents both new opportunities and challenges for securing digital communications, to which CAs are actively adapting by offering innovative solutions.

Catalysts for Market Growth

A significant driver for the certificate authority market is the burgeoning e-commerce sector, which necessitates SSL/TLS certificates for secure online transactions. Enhanced Validation (EV) certificates, known for their rigorous identity verification processes, are particularly favored by e-commerce platforms aiming to build customer trust. The dynamic e-commerce landscape, encompassing both traditional online retail and omni-channel approaches, is fostering innovation in multi-domain and mobile-friendly certificate solutions.

According to the FIS Global Payment Report 2023, e-commerce experienced a 10% year-over-year growth from 2021 to 2022 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 9% from 2022 to 2026. This increasing reliance on digital payments in e-commerce compels companies to adopt certifications to ensure secure transactions and safeguard customer data.

Regulatory Landscape and Compliance

Governments globally are actively introducing regulations and standards to bolster digital communication security and protect user privacy. Initiatives such as the European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA), and various industry-specific regulations (e.g., HIPAA, PCI DSS) impose stringent requirements for data protection and secure communication.

Certificate authorities play a vital role in enabling organizations to comply with these regulations. They provide essential SSL/TLS certificates and other cryptographic solutions that facilitate the encryption of data in transit and the authentication of websites and online services, thereby ensuring a secure digital environment.

Certificate Authority Market Report Highlights

Based on component, the certificate type segment led the market with the largest revenue share of 62.0% in 2023, due to the increasing adoption of cloud computing services and hybrid IT infrastructures

Based on enterprise size, the SMEs segment is anticipated to witness at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. SMEs increasingly deploy IoT devices for various purposes, such as inventory management, asset tracking, and environmental monitoring, which lead to secure device authentication

Based on certificate validation type, the domain validation segment led the market with the largest revenue share of 46.0% in 2023. Advancements in technology, such as automation and improved validation processes, have simplified the issuance and management of domain validation certificates, making them more accessible to organizations

Based on vertical, the healthcare segment is anticipated to witness at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. Healthcare organizations face increasing cybersecurity threats due to adopting electronic health records and telemedicine platforms

North America accounted for the largest revenue share of 33.7% in 2023 and is projected to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period. The region has witnessed a rise in data breaches and cyberattacks, leading businesses and government agencies to prioritize cybersecurity

Certificate Authority Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global certificate authority market report based on component, enterprise size, certificate validation type, vertical, and region:

Certificate Authority Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Certificate Type

Services

Certificate Authority Enterprise Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

SMEs

Large Enterprises

Certificate Authority Certificate Validation Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Domain Validation

Organization Validation

Extended Validation

Certificate Authority Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

BFSI

Retail and E-commerce

Government and Defense

Healthcare

IT and Telecom

Travel and Hospitality

Education

Others

