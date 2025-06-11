Lucintel Forecasts the Global Nordic Beverage Packaging Market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 3.2% from 2025 to 2031

CITY, Country, 2025-06-11 — /EPR Network/ —Dallas, Texas, USA

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global nordic beverage packaging market looks promising with opportunities in the alcoholic and non-alcoholic markets. The global nordic beverage packaging market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 3.2% from 2025 to 2031. The major drivers for this market are the rising consumer demand for sustainable packaging, the growing popularity of ready-to-drink beverages, and the increasing focus on product differentiation & branding.



A more than 150-page report to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in nordic beverage packaging market to 2031 by product (cans, bottles, jars, pouches, cartons, and others), material (conventional plastic, bioplastics, paper, glass, metal, and others), end use (alcoholic and non-alcoholic), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Lucintel forecasts that, within the product category, bottle is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Within the end use category, non-alcoholic is expected to witness higher growth.

In terms of region, Europe is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Amcor, Mondi, Coveris, Bemis Manufacturing Company, Ball Corporation, Tetra Pak, Stora Enso, Crown, Reynolds Group, Saint-Gobain are the major suppliers in the nordic beverage packaging market.

