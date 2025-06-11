Industrial Batteries Market 2030: The Demand for Efficient Energy Systems

The global industrial batteries market size is estimated to reach USD 34.57 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.6% from 2025 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. High demand for back-up power batteries in grid-level energy storage application for solar and wind power projects will boost the market growth during the forecast period. Moreover, increasing usage of these batteries in various applications, such as UPS and motive power, is anticipated to drive the market. Industrial batteries offer benefits, such as reduction in manufacturing cost, high durability, lower maintenance costs, and low discharge rate capability, which is expected to increase their demand further.

Easy availability of batteries of different specifications and sizes will also augment the market growth. Lead acid batteries are relatively cheaper than other batteries and are can be manufactured using lesser technology equipment, which in turn will drive market their demand in the near future. Increasing investments by major manufacturers coupled with the growing number of renewable energy projects with battery storage capability are likely to drive the market. However, volatility in raw material prices will pose a restraint for the market growth.

Industrial Batteries Market Report Highlights

Lead acid battery segment accounted for the largest market share in 2024. Due to growing power demand, national grids are getting pressurized resulting in the increased demand-supply gap for power, which is eventually driving the demand for battery for back-up systems in industrial applications

Lithium-based batteries segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period, due to their superior energy density, longer lifecycle, and increasing adoption in electric vehicles and renewable energy storage.

By application, the motive power segment accounted for the largest market share in 2024, whereas grid-level energy storage application is projected to expand at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period

Asia Pacific dominated the global market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 35.7% in 2024. Rapid expansion of industrial sector in China, India, Japan, and South Korea has triggered the demand for industrial batteries in the region

Major companies in the market have adopted various organic and inorganic growth strategies to expand their product portfolio and geographical footprint.

