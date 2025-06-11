Industrial Batteries Market 2030: The Demand for Efficient Energy Systems

Posted on 2025-06-11 by in Energy // 0 Comments

The global industrial batteries market size is estimated to reach USD 34.57 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.6% from 2025 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. High demand for back-up power batteries in grid-level energy storage application for solar and wind power projects will boost the market growth during the forecast period. Moreover, increasing usage of these batteries in various applications, such as UPS and motive power, is anticipated to drive the market. Industrial batteries offer benefits, such as reduction in manufacturing cost, high durability, lower maintenance costs, and low discharge rate capability, which is expected to increase their demand further.

Easy availability of batteries of different specifications and sizes will also augment the market growth. Lead acid batteries are relatively cheaper than other batteries and are can be manufactured using lesser technology equipment, which in turn will drive market their demand in the near future. Increasing investments by major manufacturers coupled with the growing number of renewable energy projects with battery storage capability are likely to drive the market. However, volatility in raw material prices will pose a restraint for the market growth.

Get a preview of the latest developments in the Industrial Batteries Market; Download your FREE sample PDF copy today and explore key data and trends

Industrial Batteries Market Size, By Type, 2020 - 2030 (USD Billion)

Industrial Batteries Market Report Highlights

  • Lead acid battery segment accounted for the largest market share in 2024. Due to growing power demand, national grids are getting pressurized resulting in the increased demand-supply gap for power, which is eventually driving the demand for battery for back-up systems in industrial applications
  • Lithium-based batteries segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period, due to their superior energy density, longer lifecycle, and increasing adoption in electric vehicles and renewable energy storage.
  • By application, the motive power segment accounted for the largest market share in 2024, whereas grid-level energy storage application is projected to expand at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period
  • Asia Pacific dominated the global market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 35.7% in 2024. Rapid expansion of industrial sector in China, India, Japan, and South Korea has triggered the demand for industrial batteries in the region
  • Major companies in the market have adopted various organic and inorganic growth strategies to expand their product portfolio and geographical footprint.

Industrial Batteries Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global industrial batteries market based on type, application, and region:

Industrial Batteries Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

  • Lead-acid
  • Lithium-based
  • Others

Industrial Batteries Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

  • Motive Power
  • Telecom & Data Communication
  • Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS)/ Backup
  • Grid-level Energy Storage

Industrial Batteries Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

  • North America
    • U.S.
    • Canada
    • Mexico
  • Europe
    • Germany
    • Russia
    • UK
    • France
  • Asia Pacific
    • China
    • India
    • Japan
    • South Korea
  • Latin America
    • Brazil
    • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
    • UAE
    • Saudi Arabia

Curious about the Industrial Batteries Market? Download your FREE sample copy now and get a sneak peek into the latest insights and trends.

 

 

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2025 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution