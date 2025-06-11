New Product Developments Shaping the Polyisobutylene Market

Polyisobutylene Market Growth & Trends

The global Polyisobutylene Market size is anticipated to reach USD 3.42 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3% from 2025 to 2030. This expansion is expected to be driven by the significant growth observed across various end-use industries globally, including automotive, electrical and electronics, food packaging, and building and construction.

Key Properties and Applications of Polyisobutylene

Polyisobutylene (PIB) exhibits a unique combination of desirable properties, including low gas and moisture permeability, high thickening efficiency, good shear stability, excellent electrical insulation, and strong adhesive and tackifier characteristics, along with resilience to UV radiation. These properties make it highly suitable for the manufacturing of a diverse range of products such as filler compounds, adhesives, and sealants, as well as critical components like tubeless tire inner linings, lubricants additives, fuel additives, wrap films, and cable insulation materials.

Strategic Partnerships Driving Manufacturing Capacity

Major players in the polyisobutylene market are actively engaging in strategic partnerships to increase their manufacturing capacity. For instance, in January 2019, Saudi Aramco and TotalEnergies entered into an agreement with Daelim Co., Ltd. for the construction of a new polyisobutylene plant. This facility became operational in 2024 and is located in Saudi Arabia. This initiative provides Daelim Co., Ltd. with the opportunity to serve customers across the Middle East, as well as in European and Asian markets.

Leveraging Regional Scenarios for Market Expansion

Polyisobutylene manufacturers are strategically tapping into regional political landscapes and collaborating with governments to strengthen their market foothold. For example, in March 2021, Kothari Petrochemicals received consent for expansion from the Pollution Control Board in India. This approval from a government agency was a crucial step that led to an increase in their polybutylene production capacity.

Marketing Initiatives Enhancing Brand Presence

Leading polyisobutylene manufacturers are actively implementing various marketing initiatives to bolster their brand presence within the market. For instance, in August 2021, Chevron Oronite, a subsidiary of Chevron Corporation, sponsored and exhibited their product portfolio, which included polyisobutylene, dispersants, PIBSA, and other related products, at the Specialty & Agro Chemicals America conference. Such strategic initiatives are vital for promoting their brands in the competitive polyisobutylene market.

Polyisobutylene Market Report Highlights

The automotive rubber components application segment is expected to register the highest revenue-based CAGR over the forecast period. This is attributed to the use of polyisobutylene in the inner lining of tubeless tires, which is expected to be driven by the growing demand for passenger and commercial vehicles

By product, high molecular weight polyisobutylene dominated the market and accounted for more than 68.2% share of the overall revenue in 2024. This is attributed to its use in adhesives, fuel and lubricant additives, food-grade packaging films, and automotive rubber applications

The increasing demand for tubeless tires in the automotive industry and the rising demand for lubricant additives are expected to drive the market for polyisobutylene

Asia Pacific accounted for more than 36.7% share of the overall revenue in 2024. This can be credited to the increasing demand for polyisobutylene from key industries, including automotive, construction, cosmetics, and aerospace, in emerging economies such as China and India

Polyisobutylene Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global polyisobutylene industry report based on product, end-use, and region:

Polyisobutylene Product Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

High Molecular Weight

Medium Molecular Weight

Low Molecular Weight

Polyisobutylene End-use Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Adhesives & Sealants

Automotive Rubber Components

Fuel Additives

Lubricant Additives

Others

