Medical Device Coatings Market 2030: The Role of R&D in Coating Innovations

The global medical device coatings market size is expected to reach USD 23.85 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.9% from 2025 to 2030, as per the new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The growth is majorly driven by the rising demand for cardiovascular devices, stents, ventilators, sutures, guide wires, syringes, catheters, mandrels, and other protective equipment used in the healthcare sector. In addition, factors, such as the growing demand for early detection and non-invasive treatments, as well as high-quality healthcare, are anticipated to drive the growth of medical devices, which is projected to fuel the demand in the coming years. Medical Device Coatings (MDCs) are materials that improve a device’s performance and mobility.

MDCs are used in protecting the surfaces of several equipment, including those used in neurology, dentistry, and other fields. Moreover, these coatings are applied to a variety of instruments used in healthcare, including those used in general surgery, cardiology, orthopedics, dentistry, implants, neurology, gynecology, and other fields. North America dominated the industry in 2022. As per the statistics of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, the national health expenditure in the U.S. grew by 2.7% to USD 4.3 trillion in 2021. Also, private health insurance spending grew by 9.2% to USD 734.0 billion in 2021. The increasing spending on Medicare, private health insurance, and prescription drugs in the U.S. is predicted to boost product demand in the region over the forecast period.

Medical Device Coatings Market Report Highlights

The antimicrobial coatings segment is projected to grow at the highest growth rate over the forecast period owing to their low price and high compatibility with different materials, such as carbon fiber, composite materials, metal, plastic, and stainless steel

The prevalence of infections, such as pneumonia associated with ventilators and catheter-associated urinary tract infections, is forcing medical equipment manufacturers to coat their products with anti-microbial agents

The cardiovascular application segment dominated the industryin 2022 due to the increasing cases of heart diseases and the rising adoption of implants and cardiac pacemakers among heart patients

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth rate over the forecast period due to the growing number of healthcare facilities in the region

Medical Device Coatings Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global medical device coatings market report based on product, application, and region

Medical Device Coatings Product Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Hydrophilic Coatings

Antimicrobial Coatings

Drug-eluting Coatings

Anti-thrombogenic Coatings

Others

Medical Device Coatings Application Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Neurology

Orthopedics

General surgery

Cardiovascular

Dentistry

Gynecology

Others

Medical Device Coatings Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

North America

U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea

Central & South America Brazil Argentina

Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa



