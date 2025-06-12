Fact Over Gut: The New Decision-Making Era Powered by the Process Mining Software Market

Process Mining Software Market Growth & Trends

The global Process Mining Software Market is projected to reach a valuation exceeding USD 21.92 billion by 2030, as per a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. This significant growth is anticipated at an impressive CAGR of 59.4% from 2025 to 2030.

Key Market Drivers

The primary impetus behind this market expansion is the escalating understanding among businesses of the critical need to comprehend and analyze their operations, largely fueled by ongoing digital transformation initiatives. Furthermore, the relentless surge in data volumes across diverse industries is intensifying the demand for process mining software and associated services.

The COVID-19 pandemic, despite its disruptions to global imports and exports (particularly impacting transportation, logistics, and manufacturing sectors), inadvertently spurred market growth. The resulting resource shortages compelled businesses to explore cloud-based solutions and embrace automation technologies, thereby indirectly boosting the adoption of process mining software.

Core Functionality and Benefits

Process mining software integrates various crucial functions, including Business Intelligence (BI), analytics, automation, and Artificial Intelligence (AI). Its core purpose is to help enterprises overcome challenges posed by siloed data scattered across different business processes. By leveraging this technology, organizations can effectively identify and rectify inefficiencies that hinder the performance of their business processes.

The market has also benefited immensely from the sheer volume of data being generated and the increasing necessity to derive actionable insights from this enterprise-wide distributed data. Businesses are actively seeking tools that can facilitate efficient data processing and data mapping. This, in turn, is propelling the demand for process mining software solutions that offer features such as automated process mapping and fact-based insights.

Process Mining Software Market Report Highlights

In terms of component, the software segment dominated the market in 2024 and is projected to retain its dominance over the forecast period. This can be attributed to the increase in demand from enterprises for software solutions that can be easily integrated into their prevailing BI infrastructure. The services segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of around 46.1% over the forecast period

Based on deployment, the cloud segment reported the largest revenue share in 2024 and it is expected to register the maximum growth rate over the forecast period. This can be attributed to the rising acceptance of the remote work model and adoption from small and medium as well as large enterprises to integrate cloud technologies into their existing infrastructure. The on-premise segment is expected to grow at a significant rate throughout the forecast period

In terms of industry vertical, the BFSI industry segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2024 and is expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period. As customers are increasingly adopting digital devices and bank competitors are implementing digital technologies, banks and financial services organizations are striving to enhance customer experience and offer better services. Meanwhile, the consumer goods and services industry segment is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR of over 56.6% over the forecast period

Europe dominated the market in 2024 and is expected to retain its dominance over the forecast period. This can be attributed to the growing demand for analytics solutions from small & medium as well as large enterprises in the region. Meanwhile, Asia Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of around 63.2% over the forecast period

Process Mining Software Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global process mining software market report based on component, deployment, application, industry vertical, and region:

Process Mining Software Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Software

Services

Process Mining Software Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

On-Premise

Cloud

Process Mining Software Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Strategic Sourcing

Contract Management

Category Management

Transactional Procurement

Supplier Management

Process Mining Software Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Manufacturing

Healthcare

BFSI

Consumer Goods & Services

Telecommunications & IT

Logistics & Transportation

Others

