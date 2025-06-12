Unlocking Audiences Everywhere: The Power of the Programmatic Digital Out-Of-Home Market

Programmatic Digital Out-Of-Home Market Growth & Trends

The global Programmatic Digital Out-Of-Home Market is on a rapid growth trajectory, with projections indicating it will reach a substantial USD 6,148.8 million by 2030. This expansion is set to occur at an impressive CAGR of 31.5% from 2024 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc.

pDOOH is distinguished by its effectiveness in capturing consumer attention in public environments where traditional advertising methods may fall short. The dynamic and visually engaging nature of digital out-of-home (DOOH) advertisements is key to drawing eyeballs and fostering engagement. Furthermore, the inclusion of interactive features on some digital displays offers a more immersive experience, prompting consumer interaction and participation. This capability is particularly valuable for brands aiming to deliver memorable and impactful advertising campaigns.

Crucial to the market’s growth have been significant advancements in display technology. The emergence of high-resolution screens, sophisticated LED technology, and interactive displays has transformed static billboards and posters into vibrant, attention-grabbing canvases capable of showcasing rich multimedia content. These technological leaps not only amplify the visual appeal of advertisements but also provide greater flexibility in content delivery. This allows advertisers to finely tune their messages based on variables such as the time of day, specific location, and the demographics of the audience present.

The market has further benefited from the widespread adoption of data-driven targeting capabilities. By harnessing real-time data analytics and profound audience insights, advertisers can now deliver highly personalized and contextually relevant advertisements directly to consumers. Whether it’s customizing ads based on prevailing weather conditions, the precise time of day, or proximity to a retail point of sale, data-driven targeting empowers advertisers to optimize campaign performance and maximize their Return on Investment (ROI). This elevated level of targeting precision has significantly enhanced the efficacy of pDOOH advertising, making it a compelling choice for brands seeking to establish meaningful connections with their target audiences.

Programmatic Digital Out-Of-Home Market Report Highlights

Based on programmatic platform, the demand-side platforms (DSPs) segment led the market with the largest revenue share of 56.03% in 2023. The proliferation of digital screens and the digital transformation of urban environments have expanded the inventory available for pDOOH campaigns, driving the adoption of DSPs

Based on location, the indoor segment led the market with the largest revenue share of 72.4% in 2023. Indoor environments often provide access to detailed demographic and behavioral data, enabling precise targeting based on factors such as time of day, consumer behavior patterns, and specific location-based contexts

Based on end use, the real estate segment led the market with the largest revenue share of 15.3% in 2023. As urbanization and smart city initiatives continue to grow, the real estate segment’s contribution to the market has become increasingly significant, driving its substantial share of global revenue

North America dominated the market with the largest revenue share of 35.0% in 2023. The strong presence of leading technology companies and digital advertising firms in North America drives innovation and adoption of programmatic solutions

Programmatic Digital Out-Of-Home Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global programmatic digital out-of-home market report based on programmatic platforms, location, end-user, format, and region:

pDOOH Programmatic Platforms Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Demand-Side Platforms (DSPs)

Supply-Side Platforms (SSPs)

pDOOH Location Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Indoor

Outdoor

pDOOH End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Automotive

Financial Services

Government

Media & Entertainment

Retail & E-commerce

Real Estate

Restaurants

Others

pDOOH Format Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Billboards

Street Furniture

Transit

Others

