From Research Labs to Lush Pastures: The Ruminant Methane Reduction Market Journey

Ruminant Methane Reduction Market Growth & Trends

The global Ruminant Methane Reduction Market is poised for significant growth, with its size projected to reach USD 4.22 billion by 2030. This expansion is anticipated to occur at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.34% from 2025 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc.

A primary driver for this market’s growth is the increasing global livestock population. For instance, in India alone, the National Dairy Development Board reported a total of approximately 192 million bovine dairy cattle and around 113.3 million Asian domestic water buffaloes in 2023, collectively amounting to 307.5 million heads. This substantial animal population directly contributes to methane emissions, highlighting the need for reduction solutions.

Furthermore, the market is expected to benefit from the rising research and development (R&D) efforts by both governmental bodies and market players. These initiatives are focused on developing innovative solutions for methane reduction in ruminants. Coupled with this, ongoing technological advancements are anticipated to further fuel the demand for ruminant methane reduction technologies, as they offer increasingly cost-effective and efficient methods for mitigating these emissions.

Crucially, stringent government regulations and a growing awareness about climate change mitigation among various stakeholders are also vital factors propelling market growth. Governments worldwide are increasingly acknowledging the importance of curbing greenhouse gas emissions, including methane, from the agricultural sector. In response, they are implementing policies and offering incentives to encourage farmers to adopt practices and technologies specifically designed to reduce methane emissions from ruminants.

Ruminant Methane Reduction Market Report Highlights

Feed additives/ Supplements dominated the product segment with a revenue share of over 90% in 2024, owing to increasing R&D and advancements in biotechnology and animal nutrition research.

In the product segment, the other products sector is expected to witness the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

In the animal type segment, the cattle sector held the largest revenue share of around 80.08% in 2024, due to the rising awareness about methane emission impact on environment and increasing focus of government on greenhouse emission reduction.

In the animal type segment, the goats sector is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR from 2025 to 2030. Innovations and technological advancements targeting methane emission reduction from goats is expected to drive market growth.

North America dominated the market in 2024, owing to increase in investments and financial incentives aimed at reducing methane emission. Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is expected to witness the fastest CAGR during forecast period.

Ruminant Methane Reduction Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global ruminant methane reduction market based on product, animal type and region:

Ruminant Methane Reduction Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

Feed Additives/ Supplements

Plant-based



Chemical-based



Microbial-based

Other Products

Ruminant Methane Reduction Animal Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

Cattle

Sheep

Goats

