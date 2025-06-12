Air Handling Units Market Witnesses Surge in Demand Across Industries

The global air handling units (AHUs) market size was valued at USD 13,051.1 million in 2024 and is anticipated to reach USD 17,633.3 million by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2025 to 2030. This growth is primarily driven by rising urbanization, increased construction activity, and the growing need for energy-efficient HVAC systems.

Product Insights

In 2024, the single-flux segment dominated the market, accounting for 53.2% of global revenue. Demand for single-flux and double-flux air handling units is fueled by the need for efficient and cost-effective HVAC solutions across a range of applications. Single-flux AHUs are typically found in small commercial and residential environments, such as retail outlets, small office spaces, and single-family residences, where simplicity and cost-efficiency are key.

Type Insights

Packaged air handling units represented the largest market share by type in 2024, accounting for 58.9% of total revenue. These units are favored for their compact design, cost advantages, and ease of installation. Their increasing popularity in both commercial and residential settings stems from the growing demand for energy-efficient and space-saving HVAC systems.

Capacity Insights

Air handling units with capacities of up to 5,000 m³/h led the market in 2024, capturing 32.6% of global revenue. Their widespread adoption is evident in diverse settings such as warehouses, industrial facilities, commercial kitchens, and food service locations. These lower-capacity units are generally more affordable, making them a preferred choice for residential and small commercial applications operating within budget constraints.

Application Insights

The commercial sector accounted for 46.7% of the market’s revenue in 2024. The proliferation of commercial infrastructure, including offices, malls, hotels, and theaters, is driving increased demand for AHUs. When selecting units for commercial applications, critical factors include indoor air quality, energy efficiency, system lifespan, and overall cost.

Regional Insights

North America’s air handling units market continues to expand, propelled by an emphasis on sustainable construction and energy-efficient systems. Enhanced awareness of indoor air quality is prompting HVAC system upgrades in both residential and commercial spaces. The integration of AHUs with smart building technologies is further enhancing performance, while government regulations support the shift to low-emission solutions. Growth in the region is seen across new developments and retrofitting projects alike.

Key Market Players

Leading companies shaping the air handling unit market include:

Carrier Corporation

Rheem Manufacturing Company

Johnson Controls

Lennox International Inc.

LG Electronics

Midea

Trane Inc.

Systemair AB

Munters AB

Nortek Global HVAC

STULZ GMBH

Hastings HVAC Inc.

VTS Group

Evapoler Eco Cooling Solutions

TROX GmbH

