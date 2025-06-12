Branded Generics Market Expands with Growing Demand for Affordable Drugs

The global branded generics market is projected to reach USD 375.95 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 5.7% over the forecast period, according to a report by Grand View Research, Inc. Key factors driving this growth include the expiration of patents for major drugs, the increasing prevalence of chronic illnesses, the widespread availability of generics, and government efforts to promote cost-effective healthcare solutions.

Patent expirations for branded drugs remain a major contributor to market growth. Medications like Revlimid and Alimta, which can cost up to USD 500 monthly, significantly impact healthcare budgets and patient affordability. Notably, Eli Lilly & Company’s Alimta was set to lose patent protection by May 2022, paving the way for generic and biosimilar alternatives.

Despite this, the number of Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) approvals has declined in recent years—from 1,014 in 2019 to 948 in 2020, and further to 776 in 2021—which may pose a challenge to market expansion.

The rising incidence of both infectious and non-infectious diseases, along with an aging population more vulnerable to chronic conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, and obesity, is expected to further propel industry growth. According to a report by NCBI, there were 537 million diabetes patients globally in 2021.

The COVID-19 pandemic had a moderate effect on the branded generics sector. Early in the pandemic, lockdowns and strict government policies disrupted pharmaceutical supply chains and delayed regulatory decisions on reimbursement and new product approvals. However, by late 2020, most markets had begun to recover.

To enhance their offerings, companies are increasingly launching new products. For instance, in March 2022, Viatris, Inc. received FDA approval for Breyna, the first generic version of AstraZeneca’s Symbicort for COPD treatment. Similarly, in February 2019, Mylan N.V. introduced Wixela Inhub, a branded generic version of ADVAIR DISKUS (fluticasone propionate and salmeterol inhalation powder), offering treatment for asthma and COPD at 70% less than the original product.

Branded Generics Market Report Highlights

The anti-hypertensive drug segment accounted for a notable 15.67% of revenue in 2022, driven by rising cardiovascular cases and increased use of generics.

Oral formulations led the market with a 59.3% revenue share in 2022, thanks to their ease of administration and greater patient adherence.

Retail pharmacies dominated the distribution channel in 2022, capturing 58.6% of the market, due to the expansion of pharmacy chains and partnerships with hospitals.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, attributed to the presence of major players, a high rate of prescriptions, rising chronic disease prevalence, and a growing elderly population.

Leading Companies in the Branded Generics Market Include:

Viatris Inc.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

LUPIN

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Sanofi

Endo International plc

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd.

Apotex, Inc.

Pfizer, Inc.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

