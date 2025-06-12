Single-use Bioreactors Market Grows with Demand for Flexible Manufacturing

The global single-use bioreactors (SUBs) market is projected to reach USD 12.06 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 17.19% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. This growth is primarily driven by increasing demand for biopharmaceuticals and growing investments in single-use technologies, which are propelling the adoption of SUBs across the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors.

The COVID-19 pandemic significantly boosted the demand for single-use bioreactors. In the race to develop effective vaccines against SARS-CoV-2, many biopharmaceutical companies turned to SUBs for their scalability and efficiency. For example, in October 2020, ABEC provided six 4,000-liter single-use bioreactors to the Serum Institute of India to support large-scale, cost-effective COVID-19 vaccine production.

Several factors are influencing the industry’s shift toward single-use bioreactors, including product value, time-to-market, and phase-critical needs. These reactors are especially valuable in the medical industry, enabling pharmaceutical firms to produce high-quality medicines efficiently and safely.

One of the primary advantages of SUBs is their flexibility. As more facilities shift toward multi-drug production, the ability to manufacture different drugs quickly and economically within the same setup is crucial. This trend is expected to further accelerate the demand for single-use bioreactors.

Rapid growth in emerging markets, rising demand for personalized medicine, and increased biosimilar production in the U.S. are anticipated to create significant opportunities for the SUBs market. Notably, biologics worth around USD 110 billion were projected to lose patent protection by 2020. The resulting push for biosimilar development, driven by the need to lower healthcare costs and clearer regulatory pathways, is expected to contribute to market expansion.

Nonetheless, the market faces some challenges. Concerns over leachables and extractables in single-use systems could hinder growth. However, opportunities from patent expirations and expanding demand in emerging economies are expected to outweigh these hurdles. The market is also gaining momentum from increased adoption of SUBs by startups and small biotech firms, ongoing technological advancements, and the inherent advantages of these systems.

The growing use of SUBs in modern biopharmaceutical operations is due to their ability to enhance operational flexibility, lower capital expenditure, and streamline costs. Their applications span across research and industrial labs, supporting vaccine and antibody production, cell culture, environmental studies, and biofuel development, all contributing to rising market demand.

Get a preview of the latest developments in the Global Single-use Bioreactors Market! Download your FREE sample PDF today and explore key data and trends

Single-use Bioreactors Market Report Highlights:

Product Segment: In 2022, single-use bioreactor systems held the largest share, supported by the availability of disposable bioprocess bags in various sizes for applications like storing reagents, buffers, sterile media, sera, and cell cultures.

Type Segment: Stirred tank bioreactors led the market in 2022, driven by their adoption from pilot to large-scale manufacturing, which is expected to continue boosting demand.

Cell Type Segment: Mammalian cells dominated in 2022, fueled by widespread use of SUBs in mammalian cell culture during research studies, contributing significantly to market growth.

Molecule Type Segment: Vaccines accounted for a larger market share in 2022. Their affordability and the ability to produce them in small volumes facilitate faster testing and optimization, aiding efficient vaccine production.

Application Segment: Research and development/process development led in 2022, with SUBs being heavily used in GMP production and process development, supporting market expansion.

Usage Segment: Lab-scale production held the dominant share in 2022, as controlled lab-scale studies are essential before process scale-up, making them crucial to bioreactor operations.

End-use Segment: CMOs & CROs captured the largest share in 2022. These organizations frequently modify processing lines and facilities, contributing to robust demand for bioprocessing equipment like SUBs.

Regional Insights: North America led the market in 2022, driven by the presence of major industry players and a mature biopharmaceutical landscape, alongside significant R&D investments.

Asia Pacific Outlook: The region is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. Rising investments and government support in countries like China are anticipated to push adoption of single-use technologies forward.

Key Companies in the Single-use Bioreactors Market:

Sartorius Stedim Biotech

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Danaher

Merck KGaA

Celltainer Biotech BV

Getinge AB

Eppendorf AG

Cellexus

PBS Biotech Inc.

Distek Inc.

Able Corporation & Biott Corporation

G&G Technologies Inc.

Solida Biotech GmbH

Satake Chemical Equipment Mfg., Ltd.

Stobbe Pharma GmbH

bbi-biotech GmbH

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the Single-use Bioreactors Market