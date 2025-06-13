Investment Hotspot: Opportunities within the Flourishing Allogeneic Cell Therapy Market

Allogeneic Cell Therapy Market Growth & Trends

The global Allogeneic Cell Therapy Market is poised for significant expansion, with an expected valuation of USD 1.72 billion by 2030. This growth represents a remarkable CAGR of 27.40% from 2023 to 2030. This upward trend is driven by several factors, including the inherent advantages of allogeneic therapies and a surge in related clinical development and regulatory approvals.

Key Drivers of Market Growth:

Benefits Over Autologous Therapies: Allogeneic cell therapies involve transferring cells from healthy donors to patients, offering key advantages over autologous therapies (which use a patient’s own cells). These benefits include lower cost due to scalable production from different donor tissues (like bone marrow) and availability as an “off-the-shelf” product, simplifying logistics and access.

Increasing Clinical Trials and Research: There has been a significant surge in allogeneic cell-based therapy clinical trials. For example, the number of mesenchymal stem cell (MSC)-based clinical trials has doubled over the last five years, with 1014 registered as completed or in process as of July 14th, 2021, according to the US National Institutes of Health. This growth, coupled with advancements in precision medicine and an increase in cell therapy production facilities, is a major market driver.

Rising Regulatory Approvals: Regulatory bodies are increasingly approving allogeneic cell-based therapies. A notable instance is the FDA’s approval of Enzyvant’s RETHYMIC in October 2021, a single-dose regenerative tissue-based therapy for pediatric patients with congenital athymia. Such approvals validate the efficacy and safety of these therapies and open doors for broader market adoption.

Expansion of Manufacturing Capabilities: The approval of manufacturing facilities, such as Charles River Laboratories’ Memphis cell therapy manufacturing facility by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) in August 2022 for commercial production of allogeneic cell therapy, signifies a crucial milestone. This expands the capacity for large-scale production, addressing the growing demand.

Strategic Collaborations and Novel Offerings: Key market players are actively pursuing strategic initiatives to develop new therapies. An example is the February 2022 collaboration between ONK Therapeutics and Intellia Therapeutics to develop five allogeneic NK cell therapies using Intellia’s genome editing platform. Such partnerships accelerate innovation and contribute to market growth.

Impact of COVID-19:

The COVID-19 pandemic initially had an unfavorable impact on the allogeneic stem cell therapy industry, causing disruptions in research and development activities, clinical trials, manufacturing, and logistics. This made it challenging to evaluate the full treatment benefits and economic impacts of cell and gene therapies.

However, the pandemic also paradoxically raised awareness about the potential of cell therapy as a treatment option for COVID-19. This increased awareness is expected to have a positive long-term impact on the market. For instance, in May 2020, Lineage Cell Therapeutics received emergency funding to develop a potential vaccine against SARS-CoV-2 using their allogeneic dendritic cell therapy (VAC).

Allogeneic Cell Therapy Market Report Highlights

The stem cell therapies segment held the largest share of 77.00% in 2022. Allogeneic stem cell therapy is most frequently used to treat chronic diseases like blood cancers, leukemia, and lymphoma as well as specialized blood or autoimmune disorders

By therapeutic area, the hematological disorders segments accounted for the largest share of 58.22% in the global allogeneic cell therapy industry in 2022. Since leading market players are implementing several strategic plans into action to create cutting-edge allogeneic cell therapies for hematological disease treatment

North America held the largest market share of 80.42% in 2022. This can be attributed to the presence of the major global players in the market, and growing investments from public and private organizations for proteomic and life science research in the region

Allogeneic Cell Therapy Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global allogeneic cell therapy market based on therapy type, therapeutic area, and region:

Allogeneic Cell Therapy Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Stem Cell Therapies

Hematopoietic Stem Cell Therapies



Mesenchymal Stem Cell Therapies

Non-stem Cell Therapies

Keratinocytes & Fibroblast-based Therapies



Others

Allogeneic Cell Therapy Therapeutic Area Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Hematological Disorders

Dermatological Disorders

Others

