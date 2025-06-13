Industrial Hose Market 2030: A Deep Dive into the Pharmaceutical Sector

Industrial Hose Market Size & Trends

The global industrial hose market size was estimated at USD 13.53 billion in 2023 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2024 to 2030, owing to its increasing critical applications across diverse industries, including automotive, construction, and chemicals. This increase in demand is further fueled by the expansion of oil and gas exploration, ongoing infrastructure development, growth in the automotive sector, and rising investments in the mining industry.

The rising construction industry significantly drives the product market by increasing the demand for various types of hoses essential for construction operations. As construction projects become more extensive and complex, the need for durable, high-performance products to handle materials like concrete, water, and fuel escalates.

A hose is a flexible conduit used to transport fluids, gases, or granular materials from one place to another. Designed for various purposes, the product varies in size, length, and configuration based on its intended use. Hoses are widely employed across industries such as automotive, construction, agriculture, and chemicals. They are a specialized category crafted to meet the rigorous demands of industrial settings.

The industrial hoses are built to handle diverse substances, including water, chemicals, oil, air, and abrasive materials, with options available in different sizes and materials to suit specific needs. Essential in sectors such as manufacturing, construction, and agriculture, industrial hoses facilitate efficient substance transfer and support the smooth operation of machinery and equipment.

The market faces several constraints that can hinder its growth and stability. Fluctuations in raw material costs, such as rubber, PVC, and steel, can impact manufacturing expenses and product prices, leading to market instability. Regulatory compliance with safety and quality standards adds complexity and costs to production, particularly when differing regulations across regions are considered.

Industrial Hose Market Report Highlights

Rubber dominated the market with a revenue share of 39.4% in 2023. Rubber is a widely used material for product manufacture due to its excellent flexibility, durability, and resistance to a range of harsh conditions.

On the basis of application, Construction & infrastructure dominated the market with a revenue share of 19.6% in 2023.

The industrial hose market in North America is driven by the construction industry, which is expected to witness significant growth over the coming years owing to high demand for non-residential construction projects such as hospitals, commercial buildings, and colleges.

The Asia Pacific industrial hose market dominated globally, with a revenue share of 37.3% in 2023, owing to rising construction activities and growing demand from the construction sector in emerging countries such as India, Japan, and South Korea.

Industrial Hose Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global industrial hose market report based on material type, application, and region.

Material Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Rubber PVC Silicone Teflon Other Materials (If Any)

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030) Automotive Construction & Infrastructure Oil & Gas Pharmaceuticals Food & Beverages Water & Wastewater Treatment Mining Other Applications (If Any)

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030) North America



U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Central & South America Brazil Argentina Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa



