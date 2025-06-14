Guitarist Everett T. Ruth Releases Instrumental Album, ‘ETR Guitar’

NEWARK, United States, 2025-06-14 — /EPR Network/ — Newark, NJ native (born and raised) Everett T. Ruth has just released “ETR Guitar” (CD Baby), an “all guitar, all the time” instrumental record. The musician/composer/songwriter/arranger (who plays all guitars on the album) views it as a companion piece to the self-titled album he released earlier this year (songs w/vocals). That album – “Everett T. Ruth” – has rock, pop, R&B and country leanings that takes the listener to the goings-ons of Everett’s musical mind. “ETR Guitar” invites the listener to join him as he continues along the path of the bottomless groove.

Everett’s trusty Fender fat strats allow him to traverse the worlds of funk and rock. Cuts like “Caliente” and “Phuzzed Out” bear this out. There’s even some spoken word on “Clouds”. “. “Dance, Baby, Dance” makes you want to do just that! “Miscellaneous Groove” is a laid-back funky track with some heavy guitar making its presence known throughout. “Believe It!” is a living, breathing and grooving testament to what Everett refers to as his “guitar choir”. He’s having the time of his life and he wants listeners to join him on this musical ride!

The guitarist, an author whose books include “Tones” and “Bruce at Fifty”, sees the guitar as his most personal form of self-expression. “I can laugh, I can cry… I can be as quiet as a mouse or the loudest one in the room! The guitar is such a versatile instrument – it lets me express myself to the utmost. I can truly be me!”

A graduate of Newark’s Arts High School, Everett is thrilled to share this exciting news with his fellow guitar lovers! He says, “I hope you have as much fun listening to it as I had making it!”

“ETR Guitar” is available on Spotify, Apple Music and various streaming platforms.



You can listen to it here:

https://on.soundcloud.com/Du7AzDWHdwvNbde5A