Ageless Martial Arts Offers World-Class Training at Its Newest Location in Las Vegas

Las Vegas, USA, 2025-06-14 — /EPR Network/ — Ageless Martial Arts is proud to announce the opening of its newest martial arts school in Las Vegas, bringing expert instruction and a supportive community to kids, teens, and adults alike. Located in the heart of the city, this new school provides a safe and inspiring environment for students of all skill levels.

Ageless Martial Arts has earned a reputation for building discipline, boosting confidence, and improving physical fitness. With this expansion, more students in Las Vegas can now access top-tier martial arts training. The martial arts school offers a variety of programs, including karate, kickboxing, and self-defense classes.

Classes at the new martial arts school are designed for students as young as four years old. The school focuses on helping children build confidence, learn respect, and stay active. Teens and adults can also benefit from the classes by improving their fitness, learning practical self-defense techniques, and developing focus.

Ageless Martial Arts stands out because of its warm, family-friendly environment. Instructors are fully certified and take the time to get to know each student. The team’s patient and encouraging approach helps everyone reach their full potential. No matter the age or skill level, there’s a place for everyone at this martial arts school.

Parents are especially excited about the positive changes they see in their children. “My son used to be very shy,” said one parent. “Since joining Ageless Martial Arts, he’s more confident and proud of his accomplishments. The program is amazing.”

Ageless Martial Arts is now accepting new students for its Las Vegas location. First-time visitors are encouraged to sign up for a free trial class. This gives them the chance to explore the program, meet instructors, and see why Ageless is the leading martial arts school in Las Vegas.

For more information, visit: https://agelesskarate.com/ or call at +1 (702) 806-1404.

About Ageless Martial Arts

Ageless Martial Arts is a leading martial arts school in Las Vegas, offering programs for kids, teens, and adults. With expert instructors and a focus on character development, the school helps students build confidence, discipline, and physical strength in a friendly and supportive environment.

Contact Information:

Email: agelesskarate@gmail.com

Phone No: +1 (702) 806-1404

Address: 2301 Sunset Rd #23, Las Vegas, NV 89119 USA