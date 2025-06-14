Sexual Harassment Attorneys from The Law Office of John Dalton are Committed to Justice in San Diego, Indio, Lancaster, Palm Springs, Solana Beach, Irvine, and Temecula

San Diego, California, 2025-06-14 — /EPR Network/ — The Law Office of John Dalton, a law firm exclusively dedicated to employment-related legal matters throughout California, is proud to serve individuals facing sexual harassment and other workplace injustices across San Diego, Indio, Lancaster, Palm Springs, Irvine, and Temecula. Led by experienced employment attorney and former CIA officer John Dalton, the firm provides compassionate legal advocacy for those who have been mistreated or silenced in the workplace.

Sexual harassment continues to be a widespread and deeply personal issue that affects individuals across all industries and walks of life. Whether the harassment is verbal, physical, or involves threats and coercion, it can leave lasting emotional and professional damage. At the Law Office of John Dalton, we believe no one should have to face this alone. We are here to help victims speak out, seek justice, and reclaim their dignity.

John Dalton has spent years building a team of professionals dedicated to protecting employees’ rights. With a background in intelligence and law, Dalton brings a unique and powerful perspective to the legal process. His firm remains focused on fighting for individuals—not corporations or employers. “Too often, those in a position of power abuse their role,” says Dalton. “We want to be there for you when this happens. We believe in giving the unheard a voice to fight with.”

When looking for a California employment legal matters lawyer, a track record of success matters. John Dalton’s record at trial speaks for itself. One case represented the largest sexual harassment award in the nation with a verdict of over $30,000,000 and over $8,000,000 awarded in attorney fees (Gober v. Ralphs Grocery Company). John has secured sexual harassment trial verdicts totaling tens of millions of dollars. Several of John’s cases have even been featured in the national news including, Primetime Live with Chris Wallace and NOW on PBS (Is Your Daughter Safe at Work?).

In addition to representing clients facing sexual harassment, the Law Office of John Dalton also handles cases involving discrimination, retaliation, and other employment-related concerns. Every client receives personal attention and care, and all cases begin with a free consultation. The team listens, evaluates the legal situation, and helps individuals understand their rights and options.

The firm’s services are available across California, including in San Diego, Indio, Lancaster, Palm Springs, Irvine, and Temecula. Each location reflects the firm’s ongoing mission to be accessible and responsive to those in need of legal support throughout the state.

At the Law Office of John Dalton, justice is not just an idea—it’s a commitment. If you or someone you know has experienced sexual harassment or another form of workplace mistreatment, they encourage you to reach out. Your voice matters, and they’re here to help you use it. Reach out to their office at (858) 720-8422 to schedule a consultation.