Rishikesh Yoga Valley Emerges as a Global Hub for Authentic Yoga Teacher Training in India

Rishikesh, India, 2025-06-14 — /EPR Network/ — Tucked away in the peaceful embrace of the Himalayas and just steps from the sacred Ganga River, Rishikesh Yoga Valley has become one of the most trusted names in yoga teacher training in Rishikesh, India. Since its founding in 2016 by Yogi Kamal Negi Ji, the school has remained committed to preserving the true spirit of yoga while offering a deeply personal and transformative experience for students worldwide.

With a strong foundation in traditional Himalayan teachings, the school maintains intimate batch sizes of only 8 to 10 students, ensuring personalized guidance and meaningful learning. Students receive much more than a certification—they begin a profound inner journey rooted in ancient yogic wisdom.

Courses Offered (Yoga Alliance Certified):

100 Hour Yoga Teacher Training Course

200 Hour Yoga Teacher Training in Rishikesh

300 Hour Advanced Yoga Teacher Training

Holistic Yoga Retreats blending Ayurveda, meditation, and nature immersion

Why Choose Rishikesh Yoga Valley?

Authentic Lineage – Taught by experienced teachers native to Rishikesh’s spiritual heritage

Comprehensive Curriculum – Includes yoga philosophy, asana, anatomy, mantra chanting, meditation & Ayurveda

Cultural Immersion – Students explore sacred temples, riversides, and mountain landscapes with local guides

Student-Centric Experience – A supportive, serene environment designed for deep personal transformation

“Yoga is not just exercise—it’s a way of life that awakens balance, compassion, and self-awareness,” shares Yogi Kamal Negi Ji, Founder and Lead Teacher at Rishikesh Yoga Valley.

With students from the USA, UK, Europe, Australia, UAE, and many other countries, the school is building a global community of conscious practitioners and certified yoga instructors who carry forward the teachings with integrity and heart.

Begin Your Journey

Visit: www.rishikeshyogavalley.com

Email: info@rishikeshyogavalley.com

Instagram: @rishikeshyogavalley