Dog Nail Clipping Service in Fort Worth Now Available from Chewbarka Grooming

Fort Worth, United States, 2025-06-14 — /EPR Network/ — Chewbarka Grooming is excited to announce the expansion of its pet care services with a strong focus on nail health. This new service aims to help dog owners maintain the comfort and wellness of their pets through safe and professional grooming.

Long nails can cause serious problems for dogs. They may have trouble walking, running, or even standing. If ignored, it can lead to pain, infection, or joint damage. Many dog owners find it hard to trim their pet’s nails at home. Some dogs resist, while others get nervous or scared.

Chewbarka Grooming understands these challenges. That’s why the team offers a safe, gentle approach that puts pets at ease. The groomers are trained to work with dogs of all sizes and temperaments. The salon environment is calm and clean to help reduce stress for pets and owners.

The company also offers a mobile grooming unit. This makes it easy for owners who prefer service at their homes. The mobile unit is fully equipped and provides the same quality of care as the salon. Chewbarka Grooming’s goal is to make grooming easy, fast, and worry-free.

What Pet Owners Can Expect:

Comfort-First Approach: Calm, friendly, and skilled groomers reduce stress in anxious pets.

Quick Sessions: Most visits take under 20 minutes from start to finish.

Walk-Ins and Mobile Service: Flexible options for every dog owner.

Affordable Pricing: Fair rates with no hidden costs.

Clean and Safe Tools: Equipment is cleaned and sanitized after each use.

Now offering a dog nail clipping service in Fort Worth, TX, Chewbarka Grooming ensures that dogs no longer need to suffer from overgrown nails. Nail care is vital for a dog’s mobility and overall comfort. Their new service delivers a professional, gentle experience that gives dog owners peace of mind.

The expert team also provides dog nail trimming in Fort Worth, TX, with a focus on precision. Using top-quality tools and a caring hand, the groomers make sure every dog receives safe nail care. Whether it’s a regular trim or help with nails that have been neglected for too long, Chewbarka Grooming is prepared to help.

About Chewbarka Grooming

Chewbarka Grooming is a Fort Worth-based grooming salon known for expert pet care and stress-free service. From full grooming to basic nail care, the team focuses on safety, health, and comfort. Chewbarka Grooming now offers in-shop and mobile grooming services to meet the needs of busy pet owners across Fort Worth.

