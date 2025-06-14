OJCommerce Kicks Off June Sweepstakes—Win a Naomi Home Valentina Rattan Cabinet with Zero Purchase Required!

Miami, FL, 2025-06-14 — /EPR Network/ — OJCommerce, a leading online retailer renowned for free, fast shipping and exclusive, value-for-money products, today announced the launch of its June Sweepstakes. From June 9 through June 30, shoppers across the U.S. can enter for a chance to win a Naomi Home Valentina Rattan Cabinet—no purchase necessary.

“We’re thrilled to wrap up the month by giving back to our community,” said Mike Powell, Marketing Director at OJCommerce. “Our fortnightly and monthly sweepstakes have become fan favorites—just last cycle we awarded a nursery glider valued at $200—and we can’t wait to surprise another lucky winner this month.”

Key Highlights:

  • • Entry Period: June 9, 2025, through June 30, 2025
  • • One winner will receive a Naomi Home Valentina Rattan Cabinet
  • • No purchase necessary to enter
  • • Easy online form submission at https://www.ojcommerce.com/sweepstakes
  • • Free shipping on all orders; fastest delivery across top categories
  • • Exclusive SKUs and best value-for-money products in furniture, electronics, and more

Rules & Entry:

For complete sweepstakes rules and eligibility requirements, visit: https://www.ojcommerce.com/sweepstakes-terms

Media Contact:

Mike Powell
Marketing Director, OJCommerce
WebsiteNexus@ojcommerce.com
(954) 519-2555

About OJCommerce:

OJCommerce offers free shipping on all orders, fastest delivery on most products, and exclusive SKUs at unbeatable prices. From furniture to electronics and everyday essentials, we deliver quality and value directly to your doorstep.

