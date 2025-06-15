Discover Sahara Tours Highlights Growth in Bespoke Moroccan Desert Journeys

Marrakech, MA, 2025-06-15 — /EPR Network/ — Discover Sahara Tours has reported a notable rise in demand for its customized desert excursions, reflecting a growing global interest in immersive and culturally rich travel experiences across Morocco. Specializing in private multi-day tours from cities such as Marrakech, Casablanca, and Fes to the Sahara Desert, the tour company is seeing an increase in travelers seeking in-depth engagement with regional traditions and natural landscapes.

Recent itineraries include guided visits to UNESCO World Heritage Sites, overnight stays in Berber-style camps, and desert camel treks across the dunes of Erg Chebbi and Chegaga. These experiences have gained traction with international travelers seeking to connect with authentic Moroccan heritage. Routes also pass through the High Atlas Mountains, the Draa Valley, and remote Kasbah villages, combining historical exploration with scenic adventure.

The company’s recent additions feature sandboarding excursions, musical encounters in traditional desert communities, and overnight stays curated around local storytelling and cuisine. These enhancements have been shaped by traveler feedback and the company’s ongoing collaboration with regional communities.

Discover Sahara Tours continues to work closely with local guides and drivers to provide culturally respectful and informative excursions. The company reports that travelers are increasingly motivated by meaningful connections and low-impact tourism.

About Discover Sahara Tours: Discover Sahara Tours is a Morocco-based travel company offering tailored desert adventures for global travelers. Known for its regionally rooted guides and commitment to sustainable practices, the company delivers immersive itineraries that connect visitors with the natural, cultural, and historical richness of southern Morocco.

Company Name: Discover Sahara Tours

Address: Rue Yves St Laurent

City: Marrakech

State: MA

Zip Code: 40000

Phone Number: 212661377012

E-mail: contact@discoversaharatours.com