Woodhaven, United States, 2025-06-15 — /EPR Network/ — Army Navy USA is proud to offer a rugged line of military boonie hats. These hats are built for outdoor use and tactical performance. Whether for hiking, camping, hunting, or military training, a boonie hat provides full protection and comfort.

The military boonie hat has a long history. It was first used by U.S. forces during the Vietnam War. Today, it remains a top pick for people who work or play outdoors. Army Navy USA’s boonie hats are made from rip-stop cotton or a poly-cotton blend. They are lightweight, breathable, and resist wear and tear.

Each boonie hat features:

A wide, circular brim for strong sun coverage

Vent holes for airflow on hot days

An adjustable chin strap to hold it in place

Loop bands for gear, camouflage, or patches

Multiple patterns and colors for every terrain

These hats are ideal for sun, wind, and rain. They fold easily and fit into any backpack or gear bag. Customers use them for survival training, fishing trips, patrol duty, or daily outdoor tasks.

“At Army Navy USA, our goal is to serve people who need real gear,” said a company statement. “The military boonie hat fits that need. It works, it lasts, and it’s ready for anything.”

Army Navy USA is also a top source for tactical gear, military clothing, boots, and backpacks. The company stands by quality and price. It works to provide trusted gear for both pros and everyday users.

About Army Navy USA Army Navy USA is a U.S.-based retailer of military and tactical gear. Since its founding, the company has built a name for dependable products and fair prices. From boonie hats to combat boots, it stocks what adventurers and professionals need.

Media Contact:Army Navy USA

Website: https://www.armynavyusa.com

Phone: (718) 776-6460

Email: info@armynavyusa.com