See Sight Tours Expands Its NYC Lineup with Three Brand-New Manhattan Walking Tours

New York, NY, 2025-06-15 — /EPR Network/ — See Sight Tours, the renowned small-group tour company trusted by travelers across North America, is thrilled to announce the launch of three new immersive New York City tours in Midtown and Lower Manhattan. Building on its successful relaunch in New York City, the company continues to redefine the sightseeing experience with fresh, intimate, and story-rich itineraries tailored for today’s explorers.

A New Chapter in the City That Never Sleeps

With its deep commitment to personalization, local insight, and small-group intimacy, See Sight Tours’ newest offerings provide unique ways to experience Manhattan—whether you’re visiting for the first time or rediscovering your city with new eyes. From golden-hour skyline views to pizza-fueled cultural deep dives, each tour blends history, architecture, food, and storytelling into an unforgettable journey. These new additions strengthen See Sight Tours’ position as a top provider of New York tours that combine storytelling, local charm, and memorable moments.

Here’s What’s New in Manhattan:

Best of Midtown Manhattan Walking Tour

This New York City tour lets you see icons like Times Square, Grand Central, and the Empire State Building, while discovering hidden gems like Bryant Park and Hudson Yards. Bonus: it includes a slice of classic New York pizza.

Scenic Midtown Manhattan Night Tour

This evening New York City tour reveals the magic of NYC after dark as you explore Times Square, Rockefeller Center, Korea Town, and more. This 4-hour evening tour is perfect for night owls and photographers alike—complete with glowing skylines and a pizza stop.

Chinatown & Little Italy Food Walking Tour

This flavorful NYC tour takes you way through Lower Manhattan with five delicious food stops and cultural landmarks, from sponge cake in Chinatown to fresh cannoli in Little Italy. History and flavor collide on this 4-hour culinary journey.

More Than a Tour—A Local Experience

All tours are small-group by design (max 10 guests), led by passionate local guides, and built to deliver memorable, personal encounters with Manhattan’s culture, architecture, and energy. Guests booking the Scenic Midtown Manhattan Night Tour or the Best of Midtown Manhattan Walking Tour can enhance their experience with an exclusive add-on to The Edge — the highest outdoor sky deck in the Western Hemisphere.

Explore these new walking tours at seesight-tours, and don’t miss our See More Summer campaign for limited-time upgrades and seasonal surprises. Follow @seesighttours on social media for tour previews, behind-the-scenes content, and travel inspiration.

Media Contact:

Eeman Rashid

Digital Marketing Executive

eman@seesight-tours.com