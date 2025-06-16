Centrifugal Pump Market Driven by Industrial and Municipal Demand

The global centrifugal pump market is projected to reach USD 50.54 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2025 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The rising demand for centrifugal pumps is driven by the growing need for pressurized fluid movement. These pumps are widely used to accelerate various fluids, including water, chemicals, sludge treatment liquids, wastewater, oil, bleaches, and resins.

The increasing global population has led to heightened demand for water across domestic and industrial applications, which is significantly contributing to market growth. Rapid urbanization, expanding infrastructure, and advancements in technology are boosting the need for both fresh and processed water worldwide, further supporting market expansion.

Moreover, global water scarcity resulting from limited freshwater resources is amplifying the demand for wastewater treatment solutions. This necessity is expected to drive growth in the water and wastewater treatment equipment market throughout the forecast period.

Growing industrialization across sectors such as food & beverage, chemicals, pulp & paper, pharmaceuticals, power, metals & mining, textiles, semiconductors, and oil & gas has also led to increased clean water consumption. This, in turn, is bolstering demand for centrifugal pumps on a global scale.

To strengthen market presence and address evolving technological demands, centrifugal pump manufacturers are adopting strategic initiatives such as mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, product innovation, and geographic expansion. For example, in October 2022, Sulzer introduced upgraded features for its AHLSTAR A line of process pumps. These pumps, constructed from ductile iron, can operate at temperatures up to 180°C and withstand a maximum pressure of 16 bars.

Centrifugal Pump Market Report Highlights:

Single-stage configuration led the market with a 60.4% share of global revenue in 2024.

Radial flow pump design dominated with a 62.6% global revenue share in 2024. These pumps function by directing water toward the outer edge of a spinning impeller.

Agriculture end-use segment accounted for the largest share at 24.7% in 2024. Growth in this segment is driven by features like reduced emissions, corrosion resistance, electrical resistance, and high thickness capacity.

Asia Pacific emerged as the leading regional market with a 46.4% share in 2024. This growth is attributed to rapid industrialization in countries such as China, India, and Japan.

Key Players in the Centrifugal Pump Market:

Grundfos

Xylem

Flowserve

ITT Corporation

CIRCOR International

Baker Hughes

Gardner Denver

Ebara Corporation

Kirloskar Brothers Limited

Tsurumi Manufacturing

